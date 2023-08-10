Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD to support ‘Equality Ball’ with Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The upcoming event is described as a "celebration of Black, queer culture" set to take place in Las Vegas later this month.

Beyoncé is continuing her support of the LGBTQ+ community. As her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour continues its run, Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation is set to support the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “The Equality Ball,” a “celebration of Black, queer culture.”

Per a press release obtained by theGrio, the celebration, presented in association with Beeline Productions and the Shady Gang, will be held on Aug. 27 in Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort. The release goes on to credit ballroom culture to Black and brown queer and trans performers, detailing the event as a “friendly competition that creates a safe space for individuals to showcase their ability to artistically express themselves.”

Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson shared in a statement in the release, “Ballroom culture is synonymous with the Black queer community — it creates a safe space for LGBTQ+ people at a time when being your authentic self was dangerous. But, let’s not get confused, it’s still dangerous for us.”

Robinson goes on to refer to the rise in violence against Black queer and trans people, specifically mentioning the recent murder of O’Shae Sibley, who was killed after voguing to Beyoncé at a Brooklyn gas station.

“There is hate out there, but nothing can break our souls,” the statement continues. “Despite the challenges facing our community, we continue to celebrate this renaissance of freedom and self-love and honor the Black and Brown, queer and transgender pioneers who paved the way for us to live our best lives.”

The news of Beyoncé’s involvement with HRC, America’s largest civil rights organization working for equality for the LGBTQ+ community, is in line with her advocacy throughout her career and specifically this year. As theGrio previously reported, her latest Grammy Award-winning album “Renaissance” is a celebration of the ballroom culture and the LGBTQ+ community. While accepting one of her Grammys, the “Break My Soul” singer specifically honored the community, saying that they “invented the genre.”

In addition to the ball, the event will include community resources and services including HIV testing, voter registration, and direct access to information about local LGBTQ+ programs and initiatives.

For more information on ticketing and attending The Equality Ball, head to the official site here.

