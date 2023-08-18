Lizzo thanked by current dancers amid lawsuit from former dancers

The Big Grrrls and the Big Boiiis from Lizzo's recent "Special Tour" expressed their gratitude and support of the singer just weeks after three former dancers accused her of harassment.

Loading the player...

As Lizzo faces a lawsuit from three former dancers, her current dancers have her back. Her dance crew, known as the Big Grrrls and the Big Boiiis, issued a statement showing the “About Damn Time” singer their collective support.

On Aug. 1, three of Lizzo’s ex-dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against the four-time Grammy Award winner in Los Angeles. The three women are suing Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, alleging sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

On Thursday, The Big Grrrls and the Big Boiiis posted their statement via Instagram. The dancers expressed gratitude toward Lizzo, stating they had a positive experience working with her during the “Special Tour,” which ended a month ago.

Lizzo, on April 18, 2022, visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” the dancers wrote. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the greatest lessons and blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

The dancers went on to say how much they appreciated Lizzo for the opportunity to perform in different places worldwide and set a new standard for beauty along the way.

“We’ve been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment world can bring,” the statement continued. “So grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS TEAM goes beyond the surface.”

Lizzo has denied the allegations.

“My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!