Burna Boy dominates 2023 Headies Awards nominations
Burna Boy received 10 nominations for the awards celebrating Afrobeats and Pan-African artists.
Burna Boy leads all nominees in the 2023 Headies Awards. The ceremony honors Afrobeat and Pan-African artists.
Burna Boy earned 10 nominations at the Headies, including best Afrobeats album for “Love, Damini,” best male artiste, and African artiste of the year, according to Billboard. His song “Alone” earned him two nominations, for best recording of the year, and for songwriter of the year. He is nominated twice in the song of the year category, for his own “Last, Last,” and as a guest on Asake’s “Sungba Remix.”
Asake has the second-most nominations with eight. He also goes head-to-head with Burna Boy for album of the year, for “Mr. Money With the Vibe,” and best male artiste. His track with Burna Boy, “Sungba Remix,” also received a nod for best collaboration.
Rema, Omah Lay, Victony, Simi, Kizz Daniel and Pheelz all received five nominations each. Drake and Future are both nominated for International Artiste of the Year. Sean Love Combs will receive the International Artiste Recognition Award.
Fans can vote for the winners at theheadies.com. The 16th annual Headies Awards will take place on Sept. 3 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. It is slated to stream live on YouTube and Africa’s HipTV network.
The 2023 Headies Awards full nominations list:
International Artist of the Year
Drake
Future
Selena Gomez
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran
Album of the Year
“Love, Damini” – Burna Boy
“Mr. Money With the Vibe” – Asake
“Rave And Roses” – Rema
“Boy Alone” – Omah Lay
“Outlaw” – Victony
“Timeless” – Davido
Song of the Year
“Calm Down” – Rema
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade
“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno
“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn
“Sungba Remix” – Asake Ft. Burna Boy
Best Female Artiste
Tems
Simi
Ayra Starr
Tiwa Savage
Best Male Artiste
Asake
Rema
Kizz Daniel
Ruger
Omah Lay
Burna Boy
Rookie of the Year
Bayanni
Khaid
Guchi
Bloody Civilian
Odumodublvck
Eltee Skhillz
Best Recording of the Year
“Alone” – Burna Boy
“Soweto” – Victony & Tempoe
“I’m A Mess” – Omah Lay
“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade
“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir
“No Woman, No Cry” – Tems
Producer of the Year
Magicsticks – “Sungba Remix” (Asake)
P.Prime, Tmxo & Pheelz – “Electricty” (Pheelz Ft Davido)
Andre Vibez & London – “Calm Down” (Rema)
Tempoe – “Soweto” (Victony & Tempoe)
Kel-P – “Kpe Paso” (Wande Coal & Olamide)
Rexxie – “Abracadabra” (Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii & Wizkid)
Songwriter of the Year
Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)
Stanley Didia, Adebajo Adebanjo – “I’m A Mess” (Omah Lay)
Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” (Rihanna)
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Austin Jnr Iornongu Iwar, Peace Oredope, Ludwig Goransson – “Alone” (Burna Boy)
Daniel Benson – “In My Mind” (Bnxn)
Fuayefika Maxwell – Earth Song (Wizard Chan)
Best R&B Single
“For My Hand” – Burna Boy Ft. Ed Sheeran
“Mmadu” – Ckay
“Just 4 U” – Dami Oniru
“Red Wine” – Preye
“Hard To Find” – Chike – Ft. Flavour
“Loyal” – Simi Ft. Fave
Best Rap Single
“Hustle” – Reminisce
“Big Energy” – Ladipoe
“Back In Uni” – Blaqbonez
“Bando Diaries” – Psychoyp
“Declan Rice” – Odumodublvck
“My Bro” – Jeriq Ft. Phyno
Best Alternative Song
“Earth Song” – Wizard Chan
“Final Champion” – Cruel Santino
“The Traveller” – Basketmouth Ft The Cavemen
“In A Loop” – Boj Ft Moliy & Mellissa
“Game Changer” (Dike) – Flavour
“Tinko Tinko” – Obongjayar
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Niniola – “Memories”
Simi – “Loyal”
Waje – “In Between“
Liya – “Adua Remix”
Preye – “Red Wine”
Dami Oniru – “Just 4 U”
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”
Ric Hassani – “My Only Baby”
Magixx – “Love Don’t Cost A Dime”
Chike – “Spell Remix”
Praiz – “Reckless”
Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”
Best Music Video
Blaqbonez & Perliks – “Back In Uni” (Blaqbonez)
Tg Omori – “Pbuy” (Asake)
Director Pink– “Spell Remix” (Chike & Oxlade)
Tg Omori – “Bandana” (Fireboy & Asake)
Director K – “Common Person” (Burna Boy)
Director K – “Calm Down” (Rema)
Best Collaboration
Asake Ft. Burna Boy – “Sungba Remix”
Bnxn Ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – “Gwagwalada”
Pheelz Ft. Bnxn – “Finesse”
Spyro Ft. Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy Remix”
Pheelz Ft. Davido – “Electricity”
Wande Coal Ft. Olamide – “Kpe Paso”
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Rexxie Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii – “Abracadabra”
Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)”
Asake – “Joha”
Zlatan Ft. Young Jonn – “Astalavista”
Poco Lee & Hotkid – “Otilo”
Mohbad – “Peace”
Afrobeats Single of the Year
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Rush” – Ayra Starr
“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno
“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft Bnxn
“Who’s Your Guy?” – Spyro
“Asiwaju” – Ruger
Headies’ Viewers’ Choice
Ruger – “Asiwaju”
Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”
Fireboy Dml & Asake – “Bandana”
Ayra Star – “Rush”
Asake – “Terminator”
Mavins – “Overloading (Overdose)”
Crayon – “Ijo (Laba Laba)”
Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”
Kizz Daniel & Tekno – “Buga”
Pheelz & Davido – “Electricity”
Best West African Artiste of the Year
Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Best East African Artiste of the Year
Zuchu
Diamond Platinumz
Rayvanny
Eddy Kenzo
Hewan Gebreworld
Best North African Artiste of the Year
Marwa Loud – Morocco
Wegz – Egypt
El Grande Toto – Morocco
Soolking – Algeria
Best Southern African Artiste of the Year
Aka (South Africa)
Nasty C – South Africa
Costa Titch – South Africa
Uncle Waffles – South Africa
Focalistic – South Africa
Dj Tarico – Mozambique
Best Central African Artiste of the Year
Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic of Congo
Gaz Mawete – Democratic Republic of Congo
Matias Damasio – Angola
Emma’a – Gabon
Libianca – Cameroon
Best R&B Album
“Home” – Johnny Drille
“The Brother’s Keeper” – Chike
“Reckless” – Praiz
“Waje 2.0” – Waje
“Matter of Time” – Dami Oniru
“To Be Honest (Tbh)” – Simi
Best Alternative Album
“Horoscopes” – Basketmouth
“Gbagada Express” – Boj”Gbagada Express – Boj
“Some Nights I Dream of Doors” – Obongjayar
“Subaru Boys: Final Heaven” – Cruel Santino
“Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable” – Somadina
“Native World” – Native Sound System
Best Rap Album
“Fly Talk Only” – Payper Corleone
“Palmwine Music Vol 3” – Show Dem Camp
“Young Preacher” – Blaqbonez
“Ypszn3” – Psychoyp
“Teslim: The Energy Still Lives in Me” – Vector
“Billion Dollar Dream” – Jeriq
Next Rated
Young Jonn
Seyi Vibez
Asake
Victony
Spyro
African Artiste of the Year
Rema (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Lyricist on the Roll
Ladipoe – “Clowns”
Vector – “Clowns”
Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only”
Alpha Ojini – “Vigilante Bop”
A-Q – “Family First”
Tec (Sdc) – “Live Life”
Best Inspirational Single
“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir
“Jireh (My Provider)” – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music
“This Year” – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘D’ Greatest
“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo
“Tobechukwu” – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo
“I Get Backing” – Victoria Orenze
Digital Artiste of the Year
Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake
International Artiste Recognition
Sean “Love” Combs
Hall of Fame
Youssou N’dour
Special Recognition
Sound Sultan
TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!