Burna Boy dominates 2023 Headies Awards nominations

Burna Boy received 10 nominations for the awards celebrating Afrobeats and Pan-African artists.

Loading the player...

Burna Boy leads all nominees in the 2023 Headies Awards. The ceremony honors Afrobeat and Pan-African artists.

Burna Boy earned 10 nominations at the Headies, including best Afrobeats album for “Love, Damini,” best male artiste, and African artiste of the year, according to Billboard. His song “Alone” earned him two nominations, for best recording of the year, and for songwriter of the year. He is nominated twice in the song of the year category, for his own “Last, Last,” and as a guest on Asake’s “Sungba Remix.”

Asake has the second-most nominations with eight. He also goes head-to-head with Burna Boy for album of the year, for “Mr. Money With the Vibe,” and best male artiste. His track with Burna Boy, “Sungba Remix,” also received a nod for best collaboration.

Burna Boy received 10 nominations for Headies Awards, which honor Afrobeat and Pan-African artists. The ceremony will be held Sept. 3 in Atlanta. Here, the singer performs at last year’s Made In America concert in Philadelphia. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Rema, Omah Lay, Victony, Simi, Kizz Daniel and Pheelz all received five nominations each. Drake and Future are both nominated for International Artiste of the Year. Sean Love Combs will receive the International Artiste Recognition Award.

Fans can vote for the winners at theheadies.com. The 16th annual Headies Awards will take place on Sept. 3 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. It is slated to stream live on YouTube and Africa’s HipTV network.

The 2023 Headies Awards full nominations list:

International Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

Selena Gomez

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Album of the Year

“Love, Damini” – Burna Boy

“Mr. Money With the Vibe” – Asake

“Rave And Roses” – Rema

“Boy Alone” – Omah Lay

“Outlaw” – Victony

“Timeless” – Davido

Song of the Year

“Calm Down” – Rema

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn

“Sungba Remix” – Asake Ft. Burna Boy

Best Female Artiste

Tems

Simi

Ayra Starr

Tiwa Savage

Best Male Artiste

Asake

Rema

Kizz Daniel

Ruger

Omah Lay

Burna Boy

Rookie of the Year

Bayanni

Khaid

Guchi

Bloody Civilian

Odumodublvck

Eltee Skhillz

Best Recording of the Year

“Alone” – Burna Boy

“Soweto” – Victony & Tempoe

“I’m A Mess” – Omah Lay

“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade

“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir

“No Woman, No Cry” – Tems

Producer of the Year

Magicsticks – “Sungba Remix” (Asake)

P.Prime, Tmxo & Pheelz – “Electricty” (Pheelz Ft Davido)

Andre Vibez & London – “Calm Down” (Rema)

Tempoe – “Soweto” (Victony & Tempoe)

Kel-P – “Kpe Paso” (Wande Coal & Olamide)

Rexxie – “Abracadabra” (Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii & Wizkid)

Songwriter of the Year

Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)

Stanley Didia, Adebajo Adebanjo – “I’m A Mess” (Omah Lay)

Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” (Rihanna)

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Austin Jnr Iornongu Iwar, Peace Oredope, Ludwig Goransson – “Alone” (Burna Boy)

Daniel Benson – “In My Mind” (Bnxn)

Fuayefika Maxwell – Earth Song (Wizard Chan)

Best R&B Single

“For My Hand” – Burna Boy Ft. Ed Sheeran

“Mmadu” – Ckay

“Just 4 U” – Dami Oniru

“Red Wine” – Preye

“Hard To Find” – Chike – Ft. Flavour

“Loyal” – Simi Ft. Fave

Best Rap Single

“Hustle” – Reminisce

“Big Energy” – Ladipoe

“Back In Uni” – Blaqbonez

“Bando Diaries” – Psychoyp

“Declan Rice” – Odumodublvck

“My Bro” – Jeriq Ft. Phyno

Best Alternative Song

“Earth Song” – Wizard Chan

“Final Champion” – Cruel Santino

“The Traveller” – Basketmouth Ft The Cavemen

“In A Loop” – Boj Ft Moliy & Mellissa

“Game Changer” (Dike) – Flavour

“Tinko Tinko” – Obongjayar

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – “Memories”

Simi – “Loyal”

Waje – “In Between“

Liya – “Adua Remix”

Preye – “Red Wine”

Dami Oniru – “Just 4 U”

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”

Ric Hassani – “My Only Baby”

Magixx – “Love Don’t Cost A Dime”

Chike – “Spell Remix”

Praiz – “Reckless”

Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez & Perliks – “Back In Uni” (Blaqbonez)

Tg Omori – “Pbuy” (Asake)

Director Pink– “Spell Remix” (Chike & Oxlade)

Tg Omori – “Bandana” (Fireboy & Asake)

Director K – “Common Person” (Burna Boy)

Director K – “Calm Down” (Rema)

Best Collaboration

Asake Ft. Burna Boy – “Sungba Remix”

Bnxn Ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – “Gwagwalada”

Pheelz Ft. Bnxn – “Finesse”

Spyro Ft. Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy Remix”

Pheelz Ft. Davido – “Electricity”

Wande Coal Ft. Olamide – “Kpe Paso”

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii – “Abracadabra”

Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)”

Asake – “Joha”

Zlatan Ft. Young Jonn – “Astalavista”

Poco Lee & Hotkid – “Otilo”

Mohbad – “Peace”

Afrobeats Single of the Year

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Rush” – Ayra Starr

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft Bnxn

“Who’s Your Guy?” – Spyro

“Asiwaju” – Ruger

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – “Asiwaju”

Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”

Fireboy Dml & Asake – “Bandana”

Ayra Star – “Rush”

Asake – “Terminator”

Mavins – “Overloading (Overdose)”

Crayon – “Ijo (Laba Laba)”

Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – “Buga”

Pheelz & Davido – “Electricity”

Best West African Artiste of the Year

­Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Zuchu

Diamond Platinumz

Rayvanny

Eddy Kenzo

Hewan Gebreworld

Best North African Artiste of the Year

Marwa Loud – Morocco

Wegz – Egypt

El Grande Toto – Morocco

Soolking – Algeria

Best Southern African Artiste of the Year

Aka (South Africa)

Nasty C – South Africa

Costa Titch – South Africa

Uncle Waffles – South Africa

Focalistic – South Africa

Dj Tarico – Mozambique

Best Central African Artiste of the Year

Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic of Congo

Gaz Mawete – Democratic Republic of Congo

Matias Damasio – Angola

Emma’a – Gabon

Libianca – Cameroon

Best R&B Album

“Home” – Johnny Drille

“The Brother’s Keeper” – Chike

“Reckless” – Praiz

“Waje 2.0” – Waje

“Matter of Time” – Dami Oniru

“To Be Honest (Tbh)” – Simi

Best Alternative Album

“Horoscopes” – Basketmouth

“Gbagada Express” – Boj”Gbagada Express – Boj

“Some Nights I Dream of Doors” – Obongjayar

“Subaru Boys: Final Heaven” – Cruel Santino

“Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable” – Somadina

“Native World” – Native Sound System

Best Rap Album

“Fly Talk Only” – Payper Corleone

“Palmwine Music Vol 3” – Show Dem Camp

“Young Preacher” – Blaqbonez

“Ypszn3” – Psychoyp

“Teslim: The Energy Still Lives in Me” – Vector

“Billion Dollar Dream” – Jeriq

Next Rated

Young Jonn

Seyi Vibez

Asake

Victony

Spyro

African Artiste of the Year

Rema (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Lyricist on the Roll

Ladipoe – “Clowns”

Vector – “Clowns”

Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only”

Alpha Ojini – “Vigilante Bop”

A-Q – “Family First”

Tec (Sdc) – “Live Life”

Best Inspirational Single

“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir

“Jireh (My Provider)” – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music

“This Year” – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘D’ Greatest

“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo

“Tobechukwu” – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo

“I Get Backing” – Victoria Orenze

Digital Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

International Artiste Recognition

Sean “Love” Combs

­Hall of Fame

Youssou N’dour

Special Recognition

Sound Sultan

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!