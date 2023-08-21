HBO’s ‘BS High’ documentary chronicles Bishop Sycamore High School football team

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary, players from the infamous football team open up about their personal lives and path to joining the team.

HBO’s “BS High” is just days away, and TheGrio has an exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary chronicling the Bishop Sycamore High School scandal.

From executive producers Michael Strahan and Adam McKay, “BS High” dives deep into one of the most intriguing sports scandals in years. After a nationally televised loss to IMG Academy in 2021, the legitimacy of Bishop Sycamore High School, its football team and its head coach Roy Johnson came into question, sparking one of the biggest media circuses in contemporary sports.

In an exclusive clip, various Bishop Sycamore High School players open up about their personal lives during that time, and how much football meant to them as young men. “Where I’m from, opportunities don’t come around,” Adrian “Pahokee” Brown Jr. explains in the clip. “So when you have an opportunity, you have to capitalize on it and that’s what I was trying to do.” Check out the clip above.

Players for Bishop Sycamore. (Photograph courtesy of HBO)

“With unparalleled access to Johnson, ‘BS High’ tracks the origins of a fabricated high school that grew from the determined imagination of a self-described ‘honest liar,’ a man with an inimitable storytelling style but with a lack of academic credentials and seemingly no football coaching experience,” the official synopsis reads.

“‘BS High’ shines a light on the intense competition for football glory, the lack of accountability for wide scale fraud, and the devastation that one man’s pathology can leave in its wake.”

The HBO documentary debuts Aug. 23 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

