Serena Williams welcomes her ‘beautiful angel’

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced the arrival of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are officially parents of two! On Tuesday, the tennis star and her family welcomed their newest addition in a heartwarming TikTok video. Accompanied by Bazzi’s 2018 hit, “Beautiful,” Williams and Ohanian are captured embracing each other before being joined by five-year-old daughter Olympia, who rushes into her mother’s arms. Following a tender kiss on Olympia’s forehead, Williams turns to Ohanian and seems to utter, “I’ll be right back” before she walks out of the frame.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Sporting a bright pink hoodie-style dress, Williams returns carrying Olympia’s new little sister. The video, captioned, “Welcome, my beautiful angel,” concluded with Polaroids of the family.

Ohanian followed up the TikTok video with an Instagram post, revealing his new daughter’s name.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Ohanian wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful to report our house is [teeming] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. “

In a carousel of images, Ohanian shared the heartfelt moment Olympia met her little sister in the hospital, smiling wide as she touched Adira’s head.

As Williams prepared to reveal her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala in May, the retired tennis star shared the news with her firstborn, who reportedly “can’t keep a secret.”

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia, said Williams in an Instagram video, adding: “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret!”

“Remember how you’ve been praying for a little sister or brother? Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I’m not getting fat. But I have a baby in my belly,” said Williams in a Youtube video entitled “Olympia’s surprise.”

To which Olympia excitedly replied, “Are you kidding me?!” before excitedly running and jumping around the room. Since then, as Williams documented her pregnancy journey on social media, Olympia has been a consistent presence. From the tennis star’s “pre-push” party to her baby bump skincare routine to the family’s dazzling gender reveal, the new big sister has been with her mom every step of the way.

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” said Ohanian, adding. “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

