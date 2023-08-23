Raven-Symoné says Whoopi Goldberg gave off ‘lesbian vibes’ while on ‘The View’

Goldberg clarified that she is "not a lesbian" while on Raven-Symoné's podcast this week, "The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda."

Whoopi Goldberg has clarified her sexuality.

Goldberg, an EGOT winner, appeared on her former “The View” co-host Raven-Symoné’s podcast. Symoné told Goldberg she gave off “lesbian vibes” while on the popular daytime talk show.

Whoopi Goldberg participates in the “Till” press conference at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on Oct. 1, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for FLC)

As People reports, Goldberg appeared on the latest episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.” While reflecting on their time together co-hosting “The View,” Symoné said to the “Ghost” star that when she was around her, she gave her “lesbian vibes.”

“Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much,” Symoné said, according to people. On the podcast, she also said, “Sometimes, Whoops, you give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes.”

Miranda Maday, Symoné’s wife and podcast co-host, said, “I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven’s. I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here, right now.’” Symoné, of “That’s So Raven” fame, added, “So if you want to tell us anything, Whoops, you’re more than welcome to!”

Goldberg then responded and took the time to clarify, saying that while women have been “asking her that for as long” as she’s been around, she is not a lesbian. “But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television. But I have always had lesbian friends because they’re just my friends.’”

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday pose for a photo backstage during iHeartRadio Can’t Cancel Pride at iHeartRadio Theater on April 24, 2023, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Symoné then took the time to honor Goldberg for how she presents herself in the world, saying, “to all those people who judge the lesbian community or the gay community, there is something beautiful about a woman being able to embrace their masculine and feminine at the same time and wear it so well, like you do.”

Raven-Symoné served as an official co-host on “The View” from 2015 to 2016, alongside Goldberg, Joy Behar and others. Goldberg has served as moderator on “The View” since she joined in 2007, and has remained on the popular daytime talk show ever since.

“The View” returns on Tuesday, Sept. 5, on ABC.

