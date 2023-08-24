Watch: Actor Frankie Faison launches granola line

Frankie Faison launched Frankie's Fabulous Granola to support Hollywood actors during the strike.

Aug 24, 2023
Actor Frankie Faison has many talents, but you probably didn’t know that he has a love for making granola! The legendary actor launched his business Frankie’s Fabulous Granola, and the proceeds will go to SAG-Aftra Foundation to support striking Hollywood actors.

Learn more about Frankie’s Fabulous Granola  from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.

