Harrison Floyd III, one of two Black people indicted with Trump, is the only one still in jail

Floyd is the only one who turned himself in without arranging to be released on bond. Other defendants' bail amounts varied from $10,000 to $200,000.

Harrison Floyd III is one of the two Black people named in the criminal case against former president Donald Trump in Georgia – and he’s the only co-defendant behind bars as of Friday morning.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the former Black Voices for Trump leader was in custody at the Rice Street jail in Fulton County on Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of election tampering. So far, out of the 18 co-defendants of Trump, he is the only one who has turned himself in without arranging to be released on bond.

The other Trump defendants’ bail amounts varied from $10,000 to $200,000.

Harrison Floyd III, one of the two Black people named in the criminal case against former president Donald Trump in Georgia, is the only co-defendant behind bars as of Friday morning. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Fox 5 Atlanta)

Floyd faces charges of racketeering, manipulating a witness and conspiring to get false statements after allegedly collaborating with Chicago-based police chaplain Stephen Lee and publicist Trevian Kutti — who is also Black — to harass and intimidate Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman.

According to AJC, Kutti is accused of breaking the state’s RICO Act, conspiring to solicit the publication of fraudulent statements and writings, and attempting to influence witnesses.

The former publicist of artist Kanye West received a $75,000 bond earlier this week. She was booked and released from the Fulton County Jail on Friday morning.

In addition to the accusations in Fulton County, Floyd faces charges in Maryland connected to a separate federal investigation against Trump for trying to rig the 2020 presidential election.

The former Marine and martial arts teacher faces a charge of simple assault on a federal officer due to an alleged altercation in February, when two FBI agents attempted to serve him with a grand jury subpoena for his alleged role in the scheme.

According to an affidavit submitted on May 3 in U.S. District Court in Maryland, Floyd responded aggressively when the agents approached him at his apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland, storming at them while yelling and bumping into one of them so forcefully that he fell backward.

“You haven’t shown me a badge or nothing,” Floyd allegedly shouted, according to AJC. “I have a (expletive) daughter. Who the (expletive) are you?”

The agent claimed he presented his FBI credentials, but Floyd did not examine them. One of the officials reportedly threw the subpoena at the open door, where it became trapped when Floyd closed it as he walked back inside his apartment.

The affidavit claims Floyd chased the agents as they were leaving. The discussion became so heated, one of the agents put his palm on the butt of his pistol while instructing Floyd to back away.

Following the agents’ departure, Floyd allegedly contacted local police to say “two men in suit jackets aggressively approached him.” The affidavit claims Floyd admitted to the police during a conversation captured on body cameras that the agents had tried to serve him with documents.

Floyd allegedly told officers, referencing the subpoena, that he didn’t know the document. “I’m not touching it,” he said, AJC reported, “I’m not picking it up.”

He was arrested on the simple assault charge three months later on May 15. He could serve up to a year in jail if found guilty.

According to court documents, authorities released Floyd on a personal recognizance bond, which included giving up his passport, reporting to a pretrial services officer regularly and not breaking any local, state or federal laws while out on bond.

It’s unclear if the Maryland charge affected his ability to post bail in Atlanta.

