Rappers Polo G and Trench Baby arrested, released in Los Angeles

The sibling brothers were arrested Wednesday after L.A. police raided Polo G's mansion looking for Trench Baby, who reportedly stayed there.

Sibling rappers Polo G and Trench Baby were arrested Wednesday and later released following a search of the older MC’s mansion in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Thursday that they raided the home of Taurus “Polo G” Bartlett, 24, searching for his younger brother, 18-year-old Taurean “Trench Baby” Bartlett, in connection to a robbery, according to The Los Angeles Times.

After two successful album releases, the older Columbia Records artist purchased his $4.9 million mansion in Chatsworth, where his brother reportedly stayed, in June 2021.

Polo G performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 3, 2021 in Austin, Texas. The Chicago-born rapper and his younger brother, Trench Baby, were arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Wednesday’s raid and the brothers’ subsequent arrests stemmed from an LAPD investigation into a robbery at the younger’s Granada Hills home.

LAPD allege the victim visited the suspect, who they believe to be Trench Baby, on the evening of Aug. 15. Police claim the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded that the victim transfer money to his bank account and empty his pockets.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the younger Bartlett’s house after identifying him as the main suspect. However, as part of their investigation, authorities discovered he was residing with his brother, so they acquired a separate search order.

Police said they discovered an illegal short-barrel rifle while searching Polo G’s mansion and vehicle, which led to the multi-platinum artist‘s arrest. Pictures and video of the raid TMZ acquired showed the siblings being taken away from the home in handcuffs.

Los Angeles County prison records show the 24-year-old was released on his own recognizance, while the 18-year-old was released late Wednesday after posting a $100,000 bond.

Polo G’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told media outlets police “refused to allow us access to our client, which is also an illegal and unethical practice, and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

Cohen has worked with rappers in the past, including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. It was unclear if the younger Bartlett had hired an attorney.

Raised in Chicago’s drill scene, Polo G went double platinum upon his 2019 debut album, “Die a Legend.” Ten tracks from his second LP, “Goat,” released a year later, landed on the Billboard Hot 100. He released his third album, “Hall of Fame” – which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 – in 2021, a few days after purchasing his Chatsworth estate.

The rapper announced the release of his fourth album, “H.O.O.D P.O.E.T,” last week. All three of his prior LPs have sold over 2 million copies or units each.

Trench Baby, who started rapping with his brother serving as an inspiration and mentor, has performed several tracks aside him.

The older Bartlett has a Sept. 12 court date scheduled, and his younger sibling will appear the following day.

