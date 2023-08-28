Keke Palmer celebrates 30th birthday with ‘partner in crime’ Darius Jackson

The "Nope" actress took to Instagram Live with Jackson while celebrating her milestone birthday amid speculation regarding their relationship status.

Keke Palmer has hit a major milestone! The multi-hyphenate performer celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend, going on Instagram Live with Darius Jackson weeks after their recent controversy as a couple.

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Jan. 4, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The two, as theGrio previously reported, welcomed their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson earlier this year. In a tribute to Palmer, Jackson shared a video of her with their son to social media, writing, “Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!”

In the Instagram Live video, the two were out to dinner for Palmer’s birthday, something that the “Nope” actress hinted at being a tradition for the two, as People Magazine reported. “D, know you’ve been taking me out on my birthday as always,” she said in the video. “I mean, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that’s so sweet.”

The conversation then transitioned to one regarding astrology, where the two discussed Virgos, which is Palmer’s sun sign. Referring to Palmer, Jackson said, “my partner in crime is a Virgo.”

As theGrio previously reported, Palmer’s relationship with Jackson sparked major conversation over the summer after Jackson took to social media to express his disapproval of Palmer’s outfit and behavior after footage of her attending Usher’s Las Vegas residency surfaced online.

The scandal led to a collaboration between Palmer and Usher, with the former starring in the music video for his latest song “Boyfriend.” In the music video, Palmer allegedly poked fun at the controversy, with her saying, “I am a mother after all,” at the end of the clip (Jackson infamously critiqued Palmer by writing on social media, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom”).

The two have yet to clarify the current status of their relationship.

