Cardi B says new album is coming sooner than later

The Grammy-winning rapper says her second album is coming "very soon" as she works on cover art ideas and readies her next solo single.

A new Cardi B album release is imminent. The Bronx-bred rapper said she’ll drop her second album “very soon.”

Cardi revealed updates on forthcoming music in her cover story with Vogue Mexico y Latinoamerica on Aug. 25. In her translated interview, she said the next release will be a solo single expected to appear on the new album rather than a collaboration with another artist. Cardi also said she’s currently working on the new project cover.

“Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up,” Cardi said. For years, fans have asked when she will release a new album, now the “Up” rapper insists that supporters won’t have to wait much longer, saying, “Stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Cardi B is seen leaving her hotel on July 5, 2023 in Paris. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The upcoming untitled album will follow her 2018 solo debut, “Invasion of Privacy.” Featuring hits like “I Like It,” “Bartier Cardi,” and “Bodak Yellow,” the album went quadruple platinum and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Since “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi has released numerous non-album singles, such as “Please Me” featuring Bruno Mars, “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Press,” “Money,” and “Up.” Cardi has reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts 11 times in her career so far.

The multi-platinum rapper has dropped several featured verses over the past few years, including Normani’s “Wild Side (2021),” Lizzo’s Rumors (2021),” and GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2 (2022).”

In 2023, Cardi continued a collaboration hot streak with Latto, husband, and former Migos member Offset. Latto and Cardi’s single, “Put It On the Floor Again,” is certified gold, while her latest collaboration with Offset, “Jealousy,” was released in July.

