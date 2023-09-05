Teaser trailer for Ava DuVernay’s new film, ‘Origin,’ released

"Origin" is inspired by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson and her acclaimed novel, "Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents."

Loading the player...

A teaser trailer for “Origin,” the latest film from director Ava Duvernay, has been released. Neon recently announced that it acquired the worldwide rights to the forthcoming movie.

DuVernay directed, produced, and wrote the “Origin” screenplay inspired by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s best-selling novel, “Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents.” The film tells Wilkerson’s story as she writes the seminal book. It follows her on a path of global self-discovery while noticing the world’s beauty after dealing with personal tragedy.

“Origin” is slated to make its world premiere on Wednesday in competition at the Venice Film Festival. DuVernay is the first Black American woman filmmaker in competition in the festival’s eight-year history.

DuVernay is best known for her 2014 film, “Selma,” which made her the first Black woman to earn a Best Director nomination at the Academy Awards. She also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature for her 2016 film, “13th.” Her 2019 Netflix limited series, “When They See Us,” received 16 Emmy nominations.

Tom Quinn, founder and CEO of Neon, has been following DuVernay’s work for over a decade, predating her 2012 film, “Middle of Nowhere,” which made her the first Black woman to win Best Director at the Sundance Film Festival. He spoke about how excited he is to collaborate with her for “Origin.”

“I’m truly humbled that it is this movie which has finally brought us together,” Quinn said of DuVernay in a statement. “She has always been a gifted storyteller, and her mastery of her craft shines through in this deeply personal and inspired adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book and dramatization of her remarkable life.”

“Origin” stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts, Audra McDonald, Blair Underwood, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Jon Bernthal, Nick Offerman, Finn Wittrock, and Connie Nielsen. Neon, who won the rights during a competitive bidding war, will release the film domestically later in 2023. In the meantime, “Origin” is also scheduled to screen at Toronto International Film Festival.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!