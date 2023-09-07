The year of Ayo Edebiri

The actress, comedian, and writer has enjoyed a seismic summer in the entertainment industry, appearing in the biggest films and television shows of the summer.

Ayo Edebiri’s star is shining bright. The multi-hyphenate is seemingly everywhere, appearing in the biggest films and television shows of the year all while earning an Emmy Award nomination for her acclaimed performance in “The Bear.” Today we’re breaking down her seismic year so far, while also looking ahead at what’s next for the comedic talent.

Ayo Edebiri attends the Los Angeles Premiere of FX’s “The Bear” at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘The Bear’

One of Edebiri’s biggest roles thus far is in “The Bear,” Hulu’s smash hit series centered on a sandwich shop in Chicago. While Edebiri was certainly in projects before the series premiered in 2022 (the actress has voiced Missy on “Big Mouth” since 2020, wrote on and appeared in the Apple TV+ series “Dickinson” and more), the role of Sydney Adamu in the series has taken her stardom to a brand new level.

Adamu is the sous chef under the lead actor Jeremy Allen White’s character Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. For her performance, Edebiri nabbed an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as theGrio previously reported.

‘Bottoms’

Edebiri’s latest project hit theaters just two weeks ago, and is already taking the internet by storm. The hilarious film from the minds of Rachel Sennott and Emma Seligman is the latest entry in the beloved teen comedy genre that centers on two high school senior girls determined to hook up with cheerleaders by the end of the year.

Edebiri and Sennott star as those two girls, Josie and PJ, who wind up starting a high school fight club to help them achieve their senior year goal. With an instantly quotable script and hilarious performance from Edebiri the project has earned raves from critics and audiences alike.

‘Abbott Elementary’

That’s right, in addition to an Emmy-nominated performance in “The Bear” and a leading role in one of the films of the summer, fans may remember Edebiri also appeared in the hottest sitcom on television earlier this year: “Abbott Elementary.”

Another performance steeped in her comedic roots (Edebiri kicked off her career in stand-up), she plays the role of Ayesha Teagues, who is the sister of Janine, a character portrayed by Quinta Brunson. In fact, both Brunson and Edebiri seem to have a special friendship, as Brunson penned an essay for Time Magazine’s TIME100 NEXT list in 2022.

Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson and a guest attend the Celebration of The Independent Spirit Awards With Champagne Fleur De Miraval & Miraval Rosé on March 4, 2023, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Champagne Fleur de Miraval)

Referencing Edebiri’s performance in “The Bear,” she wrote, “I felt so represented by Ayo’s character, and other people will too — it takes a lot of confidence and strength to give a performance that’s so grounded. I know she’ll take that humility with her as she starts a long, prosperous career. She’s a great friend and an even better actor.”

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘

Edebiri has also appeared in some of the biggest animated projects of the year, including “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” In the latest film from Nickelodeon, Adeberi voices the beloved ‘Ninja Turtles’ character April O’Neil.

While acknowledging how much the character means to fans of the franchise, Edebiri opened up to Collider about what excites her about the new iteration she was able to voice. “I love how this iteration has so much agency and is her own person, and having her own goals,” she explained to the outlet. “Knowing that, she feels that in tandem with the turtles. She has her own goals, she has her own drive.”

Edebiri also appeared in one of the biggest films of the year, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” In the highly anticipated sequel film, Edebiri voices Spider-Man comics character Glory Grant, who in the story is in a band with Gwen Stacy.

Up next

While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue to keep upcoming projects on hold, Edebiri, as of now, is signed on for some exciting projects. One of the biggest is “Thunderbolts,” an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Edebiri’s role is under wraps, the film is set to bring together various anti-heroes in the MCU, per Variety. The film is scheduled to debut on Dec. 20, 2024.

