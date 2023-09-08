Phaedra Parks makes grand return to Bravo in ‘Married to Medicine’ season 10

Bravo has officially announced "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star's comeback to reality TV with a promo of the new season of "Married to Medicine," set to air this fall.

Phaedra Parks is back! The beloved “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member is officially returning to Bravo, joining the cast of “Married to Medicine” for the upcoming 10th season.

After months of speculation, Bravo has officially affirmed Parks’ return to the network with a cast announcement and promo for the new season. “Married to Medicine,” one of Bravo’s popular reality TV franchises, follows medical professionals in Atlanta, diving deep into their personal and professional lives.

Phaedra Parks is joining “Married to Medicine” for the Bravo series’ season 10. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member is shown onstage at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 Essence Festival )

The promo wastes no time reuniting viewers with Parks and her signature wit, kicking things off with a glamorous shot of Parks walking and getting into a car. “I’m excited,” Parks exclaims in a clip of one of her confessional interviews. Later in the promo, seemingly at a wedding, Parks is told she is “not the bride today,” to which Parks responds, “I’m the bride every day.”

Check out the promo below:

On “Married to Medicine,” Parks joins some returning women and new faces. Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb are all coming back, with newbies Lateasha Lunceford and Dr. Alicia Egolum set to join the fray.

According to Bravo, Lunceford joins the group as soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, while Egolum, a dentist, comes into the circle through her friendship with Kimes.

As theGrio previously reported, this is technically not Parks’ first step back into the world of reality TV. The “RHOA” alum appeared on the second season of Peacock’s popular “Real Housewives” spin-off series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Themed “Ex-Wives Club,” the second season saw former cast members come together for a week-long vacation, where Parks was joined by her fellow “RHOA” alum Eva Marcille, and other former wives from various cities in the franchise.

Last year, Parks teased a return to reality television in an interview with theGrio’s Jared Alexander. Speaking to how her experience on “Ultimate Girls Trip” changed her mindset on coming back to reality, she said at the time, “My reentry has made me not as apprehensive as I was when I left, so yeah, it’s definitely changed the taste in my mouth for the franchise.”

“Married to Medicine” premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

