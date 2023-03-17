A queen gets her king: Tamar Braxton engaged to ‘Queens Court’ finalist

"Queens Court" follows Braxton, former "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea as they date a total of 21 single men hoping to be their kings.

Congratulations are in order for Tamar Braxton!

The “Love and War” singer is engaged to her “Queens Court” finalist, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, after accepting his marriage proposal on the Peacock matchmaking program’s season finale, People reported.

“I knew I was different than my siblings,” Braxton told Robinson, an attorney, according to People. “I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single [thing] that I ever prayed for as a child.”

Tamar Braxton poses for a picture at the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater last June in Los Angeles. The “Love and War” singer is engaged to her “Queens Court” finalist, attorney Jeremy “JR” Robinson, after accepting his marriage proposal on the Peacock matchmaking program’s season finale. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Braxton confided in Robinson that although she initially believed that love was all she required, she also needed and ultimately found a friend in him.

“I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband,” Robinson told her, according to ET Online. “I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?”

According to People, Braxton questioned Robinson’s certainty, and he assured her he was “absolutely sure” he was making the right decision, earning himself a “yes” from the “Celebrity Big Brother” Season Two winner, who was in tears.

“Queens Court” followed Braxton, former “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea as the three dated a total of 21 single men hoping to be their kings. Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, host the show.

JR Robinson entered the court in the first episode, and he and Braxton grew close over their shared experience of losing loved ones. Robinson’s mother died from cancer, as did Traci, Braxton’s elder sister, who passed away in 2022 after battling the disease.

The lawyer claimed he saw a hummingbird at his mother’s burial, and Braxton recalled her sister saying she would turn into a hummingbird after she passed away.

Although the “Queens Court” filming wrapped six months ago, it has been confirmed that Braxton, a mother to son Logan, 9, with ex-husband Vincent Herbert, and Robinson, a father of five with four different women, remain together and are planning their wedding.

The series also proved successful for Lozada, who got engaged to Lavon Lewis, one of her finalists, after the show filmed. Despite narrowing it down to two men, Nivea decided to wrap “Queens Court” unattached and focus on herself and her family.

While Braxton has appeared on several reality TV programs, she acknowledged she has a “love/hate” connection with the whole thing, according to ET Online. However, something told her “trust the process” on “Queens Court.”

“I’ve never done anything like this before and what’s the worst that can happen? I find love?” Braxton said, ET Online reported. “This TV show is so amazing, it’s one of my most proudest moments. Because I got a chance to really be with some girlfriends, some people I really truly love and respect, who were looking for the same thing that I was looking for … We had vulnerable moments [and] we’ve had amazing moments.”

