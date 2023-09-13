Rowan Wilson sworn in as first Black chief judge in NY

At a time when state courts must balance out the conservative U.S. Supreme Court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, Wilson will instill a new respect in the New York Court of Appeals.

The first Black chief judge in New York state is officially on duty.

According to WXXI News, Gov. Kathy Hochul stood by Rowan Wilson’s side during his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. At a time when state courts are needed to balance out the conservative U.S. Supreme Court, Hochul said, her nominee’s stellar judicial track record will instill a new sense of respect in the New York Court of Appeals.

“As the Supreme Court swerves down this path they’re on, and God knows where it’ll end up, taking away women’s right to choose, taking away my ability as governor to protect people from concealed guns,” Hochul said, “I needed someone that could be held in such high regard, that when he spoke, rendered decisions, represented this court and represented the state, that he speak with authority and for people to understand, ‘No, this is New York. We do things differently here.'”

Rowan Wilson on Tuesday became the first Black chief judge in New York state. (Photo credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

The Wilson court will consider several additional appeals and a crucial redistricting issue in November that might determine which party will control Congress following the 2024 elections.

Wilson’s predecessor, Janet DiFiore, who retired as chief judge in 2022, presided over a court that invalidated new congressional maps Democrats in the Legislature had drawn. As a result, the Republican Party gained four seats in November 2022.

Wilson committed to maintaining a collegial, not combative, relationship with other members of the state government. He asserted that his objective was to supervise the “best possible judicial system” and work to improve the lives of all New Yorkers.

Law school professor Vin Bonventre, an expert on the New York State Court of Appeals, expressed the hope that Wilson will redirect the court, which has received criticism for being overly conservative and considering too few cases.

Hochul initially nominated Hector LaSalle, who would have been the first Latino top judge in the state. However, several key Senate Democrats opposed, believing his record was not liberal enough. After a weeks-long impasse, with Hochul not backing down on the nominee, the Senate rejected LaSalle.

Mike Gianaris, the deputy majority leader in the Senate and one of those who opposed LaSalle, was present at Wilson’s induction ceremony. He called the earlier dispute a thing of the past.

“You see it in the universal glee that’s here today, people from all aspects of the court system and all branches of government are here to celebrate a historic chief judge,” Gianaris said, WXXI reported. “I think Rowan Wilson is going to make us all proud.”

