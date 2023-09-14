Fox names Lawrence Jones as fourth host of its morning ‘Fox & Friends’ franchise

Beginning on Monday, Jones will join Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & Friends" morning show as a host.

Loading the player...

NEW YORK (AP) — The curvy couch is making room for one more: Lawrence Jones will join the daily “Fox & Friends” morning show as a fourth host beginning on Monday.

Fox News said Thursday that Jones will join Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on the morning news and talk show, which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern. He’s familiar to the show’s viewers as an enterprise reporter there.

Lawrence Jones attends the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Jones will join co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on “FOX & Friends,” starting Monday. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Jones is losing the Saturday evening show he has hosted, making room for a new show with talk host Mark Levin.

Jones, 30, has been with Fox News since 2018 and said “Fox & Friends” is where he made his first national television appearance.

“It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can’t wait to do so each morning,” he said.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!