Halle Berry calls out Drake for using photo: ‘Didn’t get my permission’

The rapper's latest single cover art uses a photo of Berry from the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards.

Halle Berry is calling Drake out. The Academy Award winner took to Instagram with complaints after the rapper used a photo of the actress as single art for his latest song with SZA, “Slime You Out.”

Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“Slime You Out,” dropped last week ahead of his highly anticipated eighth studio album, “For All the Dogs.” Both Drake and SZA shared the single artwork, which, in connection to the song’s title, is a photo of Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards. Berry, however, seemed to shade the “God’s Plan” rapper after the single dropped.

The actress shared a photo on her official Instagram account and said, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you’re a woman!” While she did not clarify who the post was referencing, fans in the comments quickly deduced that the post could be about Drake, as Entertainment Weekly reported.

Berry confirmed this responding to one commenter, writing that the rapper didn’t get her “permission” to use the photo. She wrote, “That’s not cool I thought better of him!” She added, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!” Berry then wrote that “it’s about principles and integrity.”

Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A fan claimed Drake could use the photo because it is owned by Getty images. Berry responded saying Drake initially asked permission before she said no, People reported.

“Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f— you to me. Not cool. You get it?,” Berry responded to the fan.

After multiple delays, “For All the Dogs” is set to debut on Oct. 6.

