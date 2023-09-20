Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux’s growing family: meet their new baby girl

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux announce the arrival of their daughter Capri Summer Godchaux.

Supermodel Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux are celebrating the arrival of their new baby girl.

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2022 in Paris. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the couple shared the news of their daughter’s birth in a joint Instagram post. As Iman and Godchaux joyfully posed together in the hospital, the post’s caption simply read, “Capri Summer Godchaux 09-19-2023.”

In May, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and NFL athlete shared they were expecting their first child together. Similar to their birth announcement, the couple shared the pregnancy news in two joint Instagram posts. Each highlighting different angles from their maternity photo shoot, Iman and Godchaux reflected on the exciting news.

“Our family is growing,” Iman wrote in her post. “And we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽.”

Godchaux, her fiancé, followed her post with his own caption, saying, “God is great! It’s all been a blessing 🙏🏽.”

This marks Iman’s third child and first with Godchaux. Baby Capri joins the supermodel’s two daughters, Cali, age five, and Cassie, age three, whom Iman shares with ex-husband Sterling Shepard. Godchaux has a son from a previous relationship.

Shepard and Iman parted ways after nearly four years of marriage. Shortly thereafter, the supermodel revealed her then-new relationship with Godchaux at Coachella in April 2022. Then, approximately a month later, during an Italian vacation, the couple announced their engagement. Throughout her pregnancy with baby Capri, Iman documented the family’s milestones on Instagram, including her gender reveal and baby shower. Though she reportedly hoped to have a baby boy, Iman was excited to bring another baby girl into this world.

“We’re so excited to be parents,” she said in a video documenting her gender reveal. “We are blessed to have a child together, and whatever God blesses us with, we are very grateful and happy.”

“I would like to tell our daughter that I love you so much, and I’m just so grateful to be your mother. You have an amazing father, and together we will raise you,” she added. “Can’t wait to see you. We are going to raise you to be great!”

