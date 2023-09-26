Deborah Roberts to co-anchor ’20/20′

In 2021, Roberts received national recognition for the "20/20" special, "Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor," which won a Peabody Award.

Congratulations are in order for Deborah Roberts. The investigative journalist is taking on a new role as co-anchor of ABC News’ “20/20” alongside David Muir.

David Muir and Deborah Roberts of ABC News’ “20/20” (ABC/Michael Le Brecht II)

Roberts, who has been reporting on “20/20” since 1995, will officially join David Muir as co-host one year after being promoted to contributing reporter on the program, according to a release from the network. ABC News president Kim Godwin, in a note obtained by theGrio, describes Roberts as “a skilled investigative journalist, oftentimes trekking across the country to conduct hard-hitting interviews providing viewers with relevant, insightful information. Deborah is an empathetic reporter, bringing humanity to every story.”

“20/20” anchor and “The View” creator, Barbara Walters, recruited Roberts to join ABC News. She has since worked on various programs including “Nightline,” “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight with David Muir.” She also has appeared as a guest co-host on “The View” and substitute anchor on “Good Morning America.”

Roberts spoke to Variety about her new role, saying, “Once you have really planted yourself firmly into a program like this as I have over the years, you look for more.” She goes on to say, “you always feel like you have a little more ownership of a program, and more of a say in what it’s all about,” with her new role.

Her co-anchor, Muir, also shared a statement saying, “Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does. I cannot wait to stand beside her on ‘20/20.’”

In 2021, Roberts received national recognition, a Peabody Award, for “Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor,” a “20/20 special report. She is married to NBC’s Al Roker, and together, the two are working on a book about family life.

