Al Roker becomes a grandpa, insists baby’s name is not connected to his job

Roker initially found out accidentally about his daughter’s pregnancy from the brother of his son-in-law.

Al Roker is gushing over being a first-time grandfather, calling the milestone “magical.”

The beloved “Today” show weatherman opened up about his granddaughter, Sky Clara Laga, on Monday’s episode of the morning show, People reports. The new bundle of joy was born on July 3 to Roker’s daughter Courtney Roker Laga, 36, and her husband Wesley Laga. While Baby Sky’s middle name comes from Courtney’s godmother, Al insisted her first name “had nothing to do with the fact that I’m a weather person.”

Al Roker attends the 2023 Broadcasting Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 3, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

During his “Today” segment, Roker, 69, shared an update on his daughter who had a caesarean section, and she continues to be “struggling a little bit with that,” he revealed. Overall, however, Roker said Laga and her husband are “doing well.”

He also noted that his son-in-law “still has that buoyant personality” as he manages “the gravity of being a dad.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Roker joked about being “on the same” sleeping schedule as his grandbaby.

“I’m telling you, she’s a great sleeper,” he shared with “Today” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, according to People. “Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!”

TheGrio reported previously that Roker learned about his daughter’s pregnancy via text from a family member. As People reported in March, Roker explained on “Today” at the time that he initially found out accidentally about Laga’s pregnancy from the brother of his son-in-law.

“Wes’ goofy brother accidentally dropped it in a text,” Roker told co-host Hoda Kotb. “Thanks, Cory.”

He also joked about having a “grandfather name,” Roker said. “I think in honor of my dad, I’m going to try to go for Pop-Pop.”

Roker shares Laga with ex-wife Alice Bell. He and current wife Deborah Roberts have two children together: 24-year-old Leila and Nick, 20.

The Lagas announced on social media in March that they were expecting their first child together. A video montage shared on Instagram was captioned: “A new adventure is about to begin.”

In the comments of the post, Roker wrote “Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys.” In a follow-up message, he added, “Going for Pop-Pop.”

