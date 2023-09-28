Ariana DeBose sings in Disney’s ‘Wish’ trailer

DeBose, an Academy Award-winning singer-dancer-actress, stars in "Wish," the animated musical from Disney set to hit theater screens in November.

Get ready for a new Disney classic: The official trailer for “Wish” is here, a brand new animated film set to introduce its targeted viewers to a brand new world of possibilities.

Hitting theaters this fall, “Wish” will transport its audience to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where wishes really do come true. Leading the story is 17-year-old Asha, a character voiced by Academy Award-winning singer-dancer-actress Ariana DeBose. According to its description, Asha is a sharp-witted idealist who makes “a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star.”

Ariana DeBose is lending her vocal magic to “Wish,” Disney’s animated musical due out in November. Above, the singer beams at Domino Park in Brooklyn during the Michael Kors Collection spring/summer 2024 runway show. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The trailer wastes no time bringing viewers into the dazzling world of Rosas, previewing Asha’s magical adventure with Star as they fight to “save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

The clip also previews some original songs by singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, with DeBose bringing her signature, soaring voice to a driving, inspirational ballad about making a wish.

Joining DeBose in the voice cast are “Insecure” star Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s loving and supportive mom, Sakina, and TV and film vet Chris Pine as Asha’s formidable foe, King Magnifico.

“Wish” continues Disney’s trend of emphasizing representation in its animated films, following in the footsteps of projects like “Encanto” and “Moana.” Asha will be Disney’s first Afro-Latina princess, her gorgeous braids on full display throughout her depiction.

The musical comedy will debut in movie theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

