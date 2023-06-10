theGrio Style Guide: The Next Generation of Beauty with Lil Nas X, Telfar and Ariana DeBose’s ambitions

This week in style, Telfar's last and fastest Bag Security Program, and Fe Noel and Bonner Wales x Adidas honor Caribbean culture

Loading the player...

Introducing “Generation Nas.”

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté unveiled its latest campaign starring pop sensation and U.S. brand ambassador Lil Nas X. Embracing his daring and fearless identity, the campaign captures the multifaceted essence of the artist behind the hit “Old Town Road.” This week, the brand launched two of the five campaign looks featuring new YSL products, with plans to release more looks throughout the year.

“THE ICON” and “THE EDGE” looks in The Next Generation of Beauty campaign. (Photos courtesy of YSL Beauté)

“Since the beginning of last year, my partnership with YSL Beauté has been about pushing the beauty boundaries and embracing individuality,” Lil Nas X said in a press release. “With this new campaign, we’re exploring my many faces & personalities through five different makeup looks that gave me the chance to experiment with my makeup in a more artistic way. I hope we can inspire the future generation to do the same.”

The brand described Lil Nas X as a “master of reinvention.” Since the beginning of his career, the star has pushed the boundaries musically and aesthetically. Unapologetically himself, Lil Nas X became known to make a statement wherever he goes, especially regarding fashion. Last month, he dazzled the Met Gala carpet in nothing but crystals and pearls.

“What we love about Lil Nas X is his bold approach to self–expression, using makeup as a creative outlet,” Laetitia Raoust, YSL Beauté’s U.S. General Manager, said in a statement. “The power of makeup is endless – and who better than Lil Nas X to demonstrate it?”

Introducing Fe Noel Little Caribbean

Fe Noel kicks-off Caribbean Heritage Month with opening of “Fe Noel Little Caribbean” (Photo courtesy of Fe Noel)

In honor of Caribbean Heritage Month, womenswear brand Fe Noel has opened a standalone experiential boutique titled Fe Noel Little Caribbean. The storefront celebrating Caribbean culture is in the heart of Little Caribbean, a neighborhood in Brooklyn. To highlight the brand and the community, Caribbean professionals are invited to collaborate with Fe Noel, gain inspiration and work on their crafts in the boutique. Additionally, as part of the brand’s sustainability efforts, the storefront will offer products from Fe Noel dead stock. Ultimately, Fe Noel Little Caribbean is an ode to the eponymous brand’s founder, Felisha Noel, who not only weaves her Grenadian roots into all her pieces but also began her fashion career by opening a store in Brooklyn at 19 years old.

The storefront’s grand opening is June 10 at 11 a.m. Regular operating hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday – Sunday.

Telfar’s last-ever Bag Security Program

“THE LAST AND FASTEST BAG SECURITY PROGRAM. EVER.” (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Save your coins and get ready for Telfar’s last Bag Security Program. The final program will be held June 16 – 18, allowing customers to preorder any bag in any size and color. Since the program’s initial launch in 2020, it’s become a fan favorite as it dismantled the scarcity and exclusivity norm typically seen in fashion and granted customers unlimited access to their favorite items.

Unlike previous Bag Security Programs in which customers wait months to receive their bags, Telfar plans for bags to arrive as early as two weeks after the preorder, June 26 – August 31. According to Telfar, the end of the Bag Security Program marks a new beginning for less social media-driven strategies.

“Bag security changed our lives and changed fashion; New York literally looks different — and we were able to leave the fashion system. We literally do exactly what we want as a company. That’s exactly what we are doing by moving on from it, too. We want people to be able to get our bags — but also for people who get our bags to get us. Otherwise, what is it? So we want to make it both easier and harder. Because it’s never been about money. So it better be about something,” said founder Telfar Clemens, per WWD.

For more details on the Bag Security Program, visit telfar.net

This Wales Bonner x Adidas Collection is a colorful ode to the Caribbean

Wales Bonner x Adidas Collection (Photo: Adidas.com)

Wales Bonner and Adidas continue their ongoing partnership with the recent release of their 2023 Spring/Summer collection. For this collection, Grace Wales Bonner tapped her Jamaican roots to adroitly showcase the brand’s lasting presence within the island’s culture. Titled “Land of Wood and Water,’ the unisex collection features fresh takes on classic silhouettes. From Adidas’ classic “Samba” sneaker to their iconic tracksuit, Wales Bonner’s collection uses a mix of neutral and teal color palettes and knit detailing to evoke the essence of Jamaica.

The collection is available to shop globally at adidas.com

TGIN Foundation Donates $40,000 to Harvard Black Alumni Society in memory of their late founder

The TGIN Foundation, an extension of the famous natural haircare brand Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN), has donated $40,000 to the Harvard Black Alumni Society in honor of its late founder, Chris-Tia Donaldson. Before founding TGIN in 2009, Donaldson and her peers at Harvard Law School established the Harvard Black Alumni Society in 2002. Having served as the organization’s inaugural president, Donaldson led Harvard’s first Black Alumni Weekend, opening the doors for generations of Black Harvard students to reconnect.

In 2021, Donaldson died from breast cancer after battling the illness for several years. However, her experiences undergoing treatment inspired her to create the TGIN Foundation. After discovering the few organizations designed to support women of color through their medical needs, Donaldson created the foundation in 2015 to assist uninsured women and emphasize the influence of health disparities on the outcomes of survivors and the importance of early cancer detection for women below the age of 40.

Ariana DeBose is Marie Claire’s “Ambition Issue” cover star

Ariana DeBose on the cover of the Ambitious Issue (Photos: Marie Claire)

All eyes are on Ariana DeBose as the Oscar award-winning actress prepares to host the 2023 Tony Awards this weekend. In honor of her trailblazing career, DeBose starred on the cover of Marie Claire’s “Ambitious Issue.” From award shows to press appearances to new projects, the “West Side Story” (2021) star personifies the saying, “The show must go on,” no matter how exhausting it gets.

“That just seems to be the season I’m in,” DeBose told Marie Claire in the feature story. “There’s always something to do.”

Last year, winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress launched the Afro-Latina’s career into overdrive. Despite having starred in Broadway productions like “Bring It On: The Musical” and “Hamilton,” winning an Oscar for her first major film role not only made history – as the first openly queer woman and second Latina ever to take home an Oscar – but also confirmed her status as a triple threat in Hollywood.

“I think I’ll be pinching myself for the rest of my life,” DeBose said. “[…]I choose to use my ambition to make art to champion others. I like that I get to work that way. It’s a luxury to work that way, and I know how privileged I am.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.