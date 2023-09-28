From rhymes to recipes: 2 Chainz teams up with Pepsi Dig In for a culinary residency in Las Vegas

Having done a musical residency in Las Vegas, 2 Chainz is back for culinary residency with Pepsi Dig In to amplify Black-owned restaurants.

In the neon-lit heart of Las Vegas, where the city’s entertainment prowess knows no bounds, 2 Chainz is retaking center stage in a new way. Instead of performing his chart-topping hits, the Atlanta rapper is turning up the heat in the kitchen.

2 Chainz x Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency (Photo courtesy of Pepsi)

This fall, the Grammy-Award-winning rapper is trading clever verses for recipes as he joins Pepsi Dig In’s culinary residency program. Starting Sept. 30, fans visiting MGM’s Resorts Mandalay Bay and Luxor will be able to explore a selection of exclusive dishes from six Black-owned restaurants from around the country, including 2 Chainz’s Esco Restaurant & Tapas.

“I already had a residency in Vegas performance. So, to actually have one of my businesses making their rounds. I think it’s just a blessing, man,” 2 Chainz told theGrio. “’I’ve been an owner of a restaurant for going on seven years, and Lord knows that’s a lot. In the Black restaurant field, there are so many ups and downs, trials and tribulations. It’s really a roller coaster. So, I can honestly say it’s a blessing to be acknowledged, along with the other five restaurants.”

Celebrating its second year, the Restaurant Royalty Residency program is part of Pepsi’s Dig In initiative designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness to Black-owned restaurants. Pepsi Dig In serves a dual purpose of introducing diners to new Black-owned establishments and offering essential resources, mentorship, and training to Black restaurant owners with the support of PepsiCo. The Las Vegas residency was created in conjunction with MGM Resort’s pledge to enhance inclusivity and cultivate a diverse environment for its employees, guests, community collaborators, and stakeholders.

“Las Vegas provides a valuable culinary stage and unparalleled business opportunity for restaurateurs. In partnership with MGM Resorts International, the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency Program is putting Black-owned restaurants and chefs in front of foodies from around the world,” said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice, in a press release.

“No matter your background, building and running a restaurant is a constant grind but that’s what makes the rewards, like this residency, worth it,” 2 Chainz added. “Opportunities for this kind of exposure in Vegas can be life-changing for businesses. It’s great to see brands like Pepsi Dig In, and MGM put the power of their platforms behind these talented Black entrepreneurs, and it’s a privilege to be among them.”

Esco Restaurant & Tapas came to fruition nearly nine years ago while the rapper acquired residential and commercial properties around Atlanta. 2 Chainz revealed to theGrio that the idea to launch a restaurant came when his now co-owner, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, reached out to rent one of his facilities to expand on one of her previous projects. However, after several meetings and conversations, the two became partners. Merging Snoop’s expertise and passion for the restaurant business and 2 Chainz’s creativity, the pair worked together to create the name, concept design, menu, and overall vibe. Seven years after launching its first location in Atlanta, the restaurant-by-day and lounge-by-night now has locations across Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio and offers franchising opportunities.

And from Sept. 30 to Oct. 27, Vegas foodies will be able to taste one of 2 Chainz’s favorites, the Blackened Salmon Alfredo Pasta, featuring Cajun-seasoned fish over classic alfredo along with 2 Chainz’s own cocktail.

Similarly, each of the participating Restaurant Royals will introduce a special menu item, only available during a three- to four-week timeframe, at Libertine Social located in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Public House situated at Luxor Hotel and Casino. So, as you plan for your next trip to Las Vegas, here are some dates to keep in mind for this residency:

Sept. 30 to Oct. 27, 2023: Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls, Owner Sianni Dean (Pflugerville, Texas)

Oct. 28 to Nov. 24, 2023: Taylor’s Tacos, Co-Owners Taylor and Maya Mason (Chicago)

Nov. 25 to Dec. 15, 2023: Blk Swan, Executive Chef and Co-Owner Saon Brice (Baltimore)

Dec. 16, 2023 to Jan. 12, 2024: LoLo’s on The Water, Executive Chef Raymond Mohan and Co-Owner Leticia Skai Young (New York, New York)

Jan. 13 to Feb. 6, 2024: Bridgetown Roti, Chef and Owner Rashida Holmes (Los Angeles)

