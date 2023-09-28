Gabrielle Union stole husband Dwyane Wade’s cardigan by a Black designer, and it’s on sale right now

Union and Wade’s couple style continues to turn heads and garner headlines.

Loading the player...

Gabrielle Union is celebrating the season to steal your man’s sweater or sweatshirt in style.

Last week, the actress was spotted in New York City wearing a light brown and black striped cardigan one day before her husband, Dwyane Wade, was spotted wearing the same item.

(Left to right) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were spotted in New York City wearing the same cardigan days apart. (Photo credit: Getty/Canva)

On Sept. 20, Union wore the sweater over a black tank top, black pants with black leather heeled boots, paired with a green leather baguette purse. The following day, Wade wore the cardigan during an appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival over a black shirt, black loose-fitting trousers, and white tennis shoes.

People magazine reports in an Instagram story shared on Sept. 20 that Union confessed, “New favorite sweater stolen from @dwyanewade,” in the caption of a mirror selfie of Union posing in the sweater.

People also notes the cardigan is from Black celebrity stylist (and personal friend of Union and Wade) Jason Bolden’s collaboration with JF J. Ferrar for JCPenney and is currently on sale online for $47.50.

When discussing the collaboration earlier this year with Women’s Wear Daily, Bolden said shopping at JCPenney with his family was where he first experienced fashion growing up. He also said working with the retailer on the line was “actually super fun.”

“I got to reimagine what everyday luxury fashion looks like with JCPenney. It really helped in rebooting and re-sparking my love of design and fashion,” he said.

While Bolden has undoubtedly made a name for himself styling some of Black Hollywood’s biggest stars for Hollywood’s central red carpets, including Yara Shahidi, he attributes his success to Union.

On an episode of Bloomberg’s “Idea Generation,” Bolden discusses with host Noah Callahan-Bever how his relationship with Union kickstarted his styling career.

According to Bolden, one year during Art Basel, the annual art festival in Miami, Union reached out to her friend Bolden and invited him to kick it and, more importantly, to bring her something to wear. Coverage of Union’s ensemble ended up in Vogue, crediting him as her stylist, and the rest is history.

From launching the careers of stylists to walking the red carpets in dazzling coordinated looks to appearing at the Met Gala, or even kicking it at the Versace headquarters during Fashion Month, the fashion industry has taken serious note of the couple’s style prowess. The pair also routinely make fashion a family affair showing up to red carpets and events in coordinated looks with their children. They are also the parents of a rising fashion icon, daughter, Zaya, who made her runway debut earlier this year during Paris Fashion Week in March followed by her first magazine cover for Dazed.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.