Prince estate releases two more new songs from ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ deluxe edition

"Get Blue" and "Live 4 Love (Early Version)" are among the 47 previously unreleased tracks to be included in the super deluxe edition of Prince's "Diamonds and Pearls," dropping Oct. 27.

Prince’s estate, NPG Records, and Paisley Park Enterprises have released more songs from the late, great musician’s vault.

“Get Blue” and “Live 4 Love (Early Version)” are slated to be included on the forthcoming super deluxe box set of “Diamonds and Pearls.”

Pop superstar Prince performs in May 2006 during the “American Idol” finale show in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/AP, File)

Credited to Prince and the New Power Generation, the two previously unreleased tracks, released in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music, come from the “Diamonds and Pearls” recording sessions in 1991. Both songs are available on all Sony 360 Reality Audio streaming platforms and in a newly Remastered Stereo audio format.

“Get Blue” is a piano-driven, mid-tempo ballad featuring Prince playing every instrument. The track eventually ended up with R&B artist Louie Louie, who recorded a version for his 1993 album, “Let’s Get Started.”

“Live 4 Love (Early Version)” is an alternative version of the beloved “Diamonds and Pearls” album closer. Featuring members of the New Power Generation, it’s devoid of the final version’s siren-style electric guitar flourishes, and Prince’s rapping is a more laid-back style, different from his more aggressive approach on the LP version.

In addition to the new song releases, Paisley Park has announced it will release “The Story of Diamonds and Pearls” to commemorate the album’s making. Author and broadcaster Andrea Swensson will host the four-part Prince podcast series, interviewing past members of the New Power Generation. It premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 10, available on Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, Audible and YouTube.

Prince’s estate also released an accompanying podcast with its super deluxe box set of Prince’s “Sign O’ the Times” in 2020.

“Get Blue” and “Live 4 Love (Early Version)” are the latest single releases ahead of the full super-deluxe edition of “Diamonds and Pearls.” Earlier this summer, NPG Records released “Cream (Take 2),” “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version).” Each song is part of the 47 previously unreleased tracks in the seven-disc box set, due for an Oct. 27 release.

Prince and the New Power Generation initially released “Diamonds and Pearls” in 1991. It became Prince’s biggest-selling album of the 1990s, with a double platinum certification, and included hits like “Cream,” “Gett Off,” “Money Don’t Matter 2 Night” and the title track.

