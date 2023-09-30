5 things to watch this weekend

"The Creator" starring John David Washington hits theaters, while reality TV hits like "Love is Blind" and "The Golden Bachelor" are ready to stream.

From thrilling sci-fi films to addictive reality TV, theGrio is back with five things to watch this weekend.

The Creator

John David Washington as Joshua in 20th Century Studios’ “The Creator.” (Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Sci-fi fans are in for a treat with “The Creator.” Starring John David Washington, the new film is a thrilling adventure story set in a distant future where artificial intelligence and the human race are at war with each other.

From the filmmaker behind “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “The Creator” centers around Joshua (Washington), “the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself.” Check out the trailer for “The Creator” below.

“The Creator” is in theaters now.

Love is Blind

“Love is Blind” continues on Netflix season 5! As theGrio previously reported, the popular reality TV dating series has once again charmed viewers with a handful of single hopefuls looking to find out if love is truly blind.

This season takes place in Houston, and has already introduced us to some of the most memorable personalities on the show yet, including Aaliyah, Uche and Lydia. As theGrio previously reported, the first batch of episodes ended with the bombshell that Aaliyah left the experiment after discovering Uche and Lydia’s past history. On Friday, Netflix dropped three new episodes, which continue to deliver top-tier reality TV drama for you to sink your teeth into this weekend.

The Golden Bachelor

“The Bachelor” fans are in for a treat. The massive reality TV franchise just dropped their latest series: “The Golden Bachelor.” Like “The Bachelor,” this new series follows hopeful single ladies looking for love, but this new project has one twist: all of the contestants, as well as the Bachelor himself, are over 60.

Proving that love is out there at any age, 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner stars in the series and is “ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.” We previewed the cast earlier this week, and if the premiere episode is any indication, reality TV fans are in in store for a pleasant watch.

You can catch up now on the first episode of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor,” which airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Gen V

Meet “Gen V.” The brand new Prime Video series is a spin-off of the streamer’s popular superhero show, “The Boys.” Keeping the original show’s signature brazen flair, “Gen V” introduces viewers to the superheroes-only college Godolkin University.

“As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved,” the official synopsis describes. “When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

Check out the thrilling trailer for “Gen V” below.

Krapopolis

Looking for your next favorite adult animated series? Look no further than Fox’s newest offering, “Krapopolis.” From one of the co-creators of “Rick and Morty,” the new series stars Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd,” “Soul”) as Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess.

The mythical ancient Greece-set show, “tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.”

“Krapopolis” airs on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

