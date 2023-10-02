Issa Rae appointed creative director of 2024 American Black Film Festival

Rae will work with the festival founders to program the 2024 ABFF, taking place next June in Miami Beach.

The 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) appointed Issa Rae as its creative director. The annual festival is scheduled for June 12 –16 next year in Miami Beach.

The ABFF created this new position for Rae, according to Variety. The actress will help curate the festival’s programming, working closely with co-founders Nicole and Jeff Friday. At the 2022 ABFF, Rae served as festival ambassador, previewing her HBO Max series, “Rap Sh!t.”

“As one of the first major festivals to showcase my work, ABFF continues to elevate Black creatives from the ground up, and I’m excited to join its co-founders and producers, Nicole and Jeff Friday, in that mission,” Rae said.

Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” on July 9, 2023, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The Fridays stated that Rae’s extensive resume and multi-faceted abilities will be an asset to next year’s festival. Rae, who gained attention through her popular online comedy series, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” created, produced, and starred in the acclaimed HBO series, “Insecure.”

“Throughout her career, Issa Rae has made an indelible impact within the entertainment ecosystem ranging from her wide array of roles – in front of and behind the camera – to her fierce advocacy for equitable representation and opportunities for Black creatives,” said the Fridays.

Rae has branched beyond acting and writing for television since “Insecure” ended. She founded Hoorae Media, a TV, film, and digital production company, in 2020, and Raedio, an audio company and record label. In addition to her role as executive producer on “Rap Sh!t,” she also served as a co-executive producer on the HBO series, “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” which received 16 Emmy Award nominations and three wins.

Despite her success behind the scenes, Rae still wins as an actress. She recently starred in the new “Barbie” movie and lent her voice to the blockbuster animated sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

