Viola Davis all smiles as she poses with daughter during Paris Fashion Week event

Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, adopted their daughter, Genesis, in 2011, with the actress previously sharing that she "wanted my life to mean and be something deeper."

Viola Davis‘ daughter was front and center to support her during her Paris Fashion Week event.

People reported the EGOT-winning actress walked the Le Défilé L’Oréal – Walk Your Worth show at the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, and photographers captured her strolling hand in hand with her husband, Julius Tennon.

In a separate photo, Tennon stands on one side of the couple’s daughter, Genesis, who is dressed in a teal frock with feathers, and Davis stands on the other side of the 13-year-old, wrapping her arm around Genesis and smiling for the camera.

Viola Davis (right) and her husband, Julius Tennon (left) flank their daughter, Genesis, after a runway walk Sunday during Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for L’Oreal Paris)

Davis and Tennon, who met in 1999 on the set of the CBS series “City of Angels,” adopted Genesis in 2011.

In 2017, Davis told People, “I wanted my life to mean and be something deeper,” as she discussed her adoption decision. She said the urge to become a parent “was just very, very, very, strong. So I have a kid now, and she is just the light of our lives.”

Davis previously told television host Ellen DeGeneres that her daughter hoped to follow in her footsteps.

“She does want to be an actress,” Davis shared in 2020, People reported. “She says, ‘Mommy, I know how to live the words. I know how to breathe the words. I know how to remember the words.’ And I said, ‘Well, you gotta remember how to go to school and at 18, you need to remember how to get out of the house and pay your own bills.'”

Genesis marked her big screen debut in 2019, voicing the hatchling Vivi in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” She recalled she was particularly excited about attending her first red carpet, which she went to with her parents. She said she was so used to saying she had to go to some event with her mother, People reported, that she had to remember, “‘Hold up, wait a second, it’s about me!'”

