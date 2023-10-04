Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, selling personal items in light of custody battle

During an ongoing custody battle, Angela White (aka Blac Chyna) reportedly is selling clothes, shoes and more to “make ends meet.”

Loading the player...

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, says she is selling personal items to shore up her finances while embroiled in custody proceedings with her ex-partner Tyga over their 10-year-old son, King.

Angela Renée White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, reportedly is in a tough spot financially and selling some of her personal belongings. Above, the influencer was at SiriusXM Studios in New York in March. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

According to Complex, legal documents revealed that White alleges she has sold her personal possessions such as bags, clothing and shoes to stay afloat. Claiming she sold to friends and family and through online consignment shops, the influencer reported making over $178,000 in sales this year.



“This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales,” said White per Page Six. “It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell.”

In addition to claiming a financial strain caused by the court and legal fees of the custody battle, White also alleges that rapper Tyga is withholding information from her regarding their child’s health, education, and overall well-being.

However, sources reportedly told TMZ that White’s allegations are false, stating that Tyga has financially supported their child’s education, living and medical expenses and communicates with King’s mother. Despite these claims, White is requesting that Tyga pay $125,000 for legal and accounting costs and that the judicial system mandate a consistent visitation schedule between the mother and son.

White, who was formerly known as Blac Chyna, recently embarked on a wellness journey. Having dissolved and removed her previous body modification, including facial fillers, breast implants, and more, White also celebrated a year of sobriety last month.

“I’m on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean,” she said, per theGrio’s previous report.

Similarly, the former stripper and OnlyFans content creator permanently stepped away from the platform. Despite having made $240 million in 2021, White recently announced that she is no longer doing that type of work.

“I’m just changing everything about me. It’s a dead end,” she said, according to Complex. “All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.