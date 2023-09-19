A barefaced Blac Chyna celebrates year of sobriety on ‘Tamron Hall’ show

Blac Chyna, who has been on a mental and physical wellness journey, appeared on "Tamron Hall" to open up about her challenging effort.

Blac Chyna has officially been sober for one year.

On Monday, the former reality TV star appeared on “Tamron Hall” to celebrate her year of sobriety. While chatting with Hall, the makeup-free guest opened up about her challenging journey, received a purple “Congratulations” cake — and the show host surprised her with her mother, Tokyo Toni.

Angela “Blac Chyna” White attends the red-carpet premiere of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Before her mom was brought out, the 35-year-old — who has dropped her stage name for her real name, Angela White — said she stayed the course, despite her journey “not at all” being easy.

“Not even a little shot, a little wine, a little this, nothing. Like, ‘No, I’m good. No, I’m straight. I’ll take a Red Bull,’” White said.

When Hall asked the mother of two what helped her stay on the path to sobriety, White said she realized she could have a more meaningful role in the lives of those around her while sober.

“What helped me was bringing myself down to reality and then realizing, like, ‘OK, am I hurting or helping other people around me?’ And helping not with money or things like that, but I didn’t want to continue hurting the people around me or even have my kids grow up, seeing me doing this stuff,” she said.

White shares a daughter, Dream Renée, 6, with Rob Kardashian, and son, King Cairo, 10, with Tyga.

After presenting White with the cake, Hall said she had another surprise since White and her mother had recently reconciled. Then Hall introduced Tokyo Toni, who came out carrying a balloon bouquet that included a silver “1” in honor of her daughter’s milestone.

The two embraced before sitting back down with Hall.

White broke down in tears of joy and said she was crying because she “never thought” she’d get to this point. Toni comforted her daughter by quietly telling her, “It’s OK,” and dabbed at her tears with a tissue. She jokingly told the show audience: “This is what mothers are for.”

Hall asked Toni, given how much she has evolved as a parent, how “this all” felt. She said it was surreal.

“First of all, being a young girl, being a young lady … those times were different than these times. Raising her, it was very difficult because I was single; her dad wasn’t around,” she said. “What it does for me to see her growth, because Hollywood, it does things to people.”

Toni noted that it changed her daughter in a bad way, and then as an aside to the audience, she added that she’s known for “going in,” but that it comes from a good place.

“I had to go in to pull her out,” she explained.

White’s wellness journey isn’t just about sobriety. Earlier this year, she began detailing the process for having her breast and butt implants and her facial fillers dissolved. She also adopted a fitness regime she shares on social media. White will appear in Season Two of Fox’s “Special Forces,” which puts celebrities through grueling military-level challenges.

“Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone, this is who I birthed. Angela,” Toni said. “This is who I birthed. And she has, for everyone in the world to know, she has the biggest heart in the world. She has a very big heart.”

White said she didn’t wear makeup because “This is my day-to-day. I get dressed, and I do the makeup and the glam and everything, and I feel like that’s more of the Blac Chyna-brand side. This is just me; this is Angela.”

White also marked her sobriety in a recent Instagram post in which she shared an image of her and her mom embracing backstage at “Tamron Hall,” along with pictures of a cake that featured the logo of an Alcoholics Anonymous chip.

“September 14, 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety,” she began in the caption. “This year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy, but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.”

She thanked “everybody that has been supporting” her along her journey and added, “Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.”

For others who are struggling, White said, “I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it. God loves you.”

She noted the myriad resources out there, including apps and groups, and said, “You’re not alone.”

