Offset reveals track list, featured guests of his new solo album

The former Migos rapper is scheduled to release his sophomore solo album on Oct. 13.

Offset has unveiled the track list for his forthcoming album, “Set It Off.” Cardi B, Travis Scott and Future are among the featured guests on the project.

The former Migos member posted the track list and pre-save link to “Set It Off” via social media on Wednesday. The project will have 21 tracks and drops on Oct. 13, according to Billboard. The album will include two previously released singles: “Jealousy,” with wife Cardi B, and “Fan,” which featured an accompanying video that pays homage to Michael Jackson.

“Jealously” reached No. 26 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and “Fan” debuted at No. 49 on the chart last week.

In addition to “Jealousy,” Cardi B is also featured on the song “Freaky.” Other featured guests include Latto on “Fine As Can Be,” Don Toliver on “Worth It,” and Chlöe on “Princess Cut.” Also, Yung Nudy is featured on “Dope Boy,” and “Skyami” features Mango Foo.

“Set It Off” will be Offset’s sophomore album. His 2019 solo debut, “Father of 4,” included the Grammy-nominated song “Clout,” featuring Cardi B.

Track list for Offset’s “Set It Off”:

1. “On The River”

2. “Say My Grace” (Feat. Travis Scott)

3. “Worth It” (Feat. Don Toliver)

4. “Broad Day” (Feat. Future)

5. “Fan”

6. “Freaky” (Feat. Cardi B)

7. “Hop Out The Van”

8. “Don’t You Lie”

9. “I’m On”

10. “Big Dawg”

11. “Night Vision”

12. “Skyami” (Feat. Mango Foo)

13. “Dissolve”

14. “Fine As Can Be” (Feat. Latto)

15. “Buss My Watch”

16. “Dope Boy” (Feat. Yung Nudy)

17. “Princess Cut” (Feat. Chlöe)

18. “Jealousy” (Feat. Cardi B)

19. “Blame It On Set”

20. “Upside Down”

21. “Healthy”

