‘RHOM’ season 6 trailer: Guerdy Abraira tearfully reveals breast cancer diagnosis

The ladies of the 305 are back with a brand new season of drama, fashion and sun.

Grab those mojitos, “The Real Housewives of Miami” is back! The popular “Real Housewives” franchise returns this fall, with some emotional revelations in the group of Miami girls, including Guerdy Abraira’s fight with breast cancer.

Guerdy Abraira of “The Real Housewives of Miami.” (Photo by Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo)

As theGrio previously reported, “The Real Housewives of Miami” was the first official reboot in the popular “Real Housewives” franchise, coming back to fans in 2021 after 8 years off the air. That season saw returning faces (Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton) mixed with newbies (Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin and Kiki Barth).

The recipe, which aired on Peacock exclusively for seasons 4 and 5, proved to be a success for the franchise, so much so that for the upcoming 6th season, the Miami women are returning home: “RHOM” will once again air on Bravo, streaming on Peacock the next day.

The trailer for season 6 wastes no time bringing fans back into the lavish and spicy world of South Beach, Miami, infusing plenty of signature drama with some powerful personal moments. In one emotional moment, Abraira reveals her breast cancer diagnosis to some of the women. In the scene, they immediately rally around her, with de Moura telling her, “it’s time for us to be there for you!”

As theGrio previously reported, Abraira publicly revealed her diagnosis in May of this year, writing in an Instagram post that she will, “‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I ‘guerdyfy’ everything else in my life,” using her signature phrase. Despite her massive personal story, the event planner has plenty of drama with other women in the group, specifically with Pippen.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” season 6 cast. (Photo by Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo)

Calling Scottie Pippen’s ex a “pathological liar,” Abraira tells her, “you lie about everything,” to which Pippen responds, “you gotta stop saying that because you are wrong!” Pippen also brings her new beau, son of Michael Jordan Marcus Jordan, in front of the cameras this year. While recording what seems to be a podcast, Jordan asks, “my dad … does he approve of our relationship?” In case you missed it, Jordan publicly said “no” when TMZ asked him that exact question earlier this year.

Kiki Barth, a “friend of” the housewives, seems to also be in the thick of drama this season, clashing with Hochstein at the end of the trailer. Watch their fiery confrontation and the rest of the trailer below:

“The Real Housewives of Miami” returns with a supersized episode on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

