Watch: Here’s what you missed at CultureCon in NYC

CultureCon is known as the biggest creative homecoming.

Thousands of people showed up and out over the weekend for CultureCon NYC in Brooklyn.

Powered by The Creative Collective NYC, the two-day summit Is referred to as a safe space and creative homecoming for Black and brown creatives and young professionals.

The event’s hosts were content creator and entrepreneur DeAndre Brown and media personality Miabelle.

Attendees had the chance to hear from Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Jharrel Jerome, Teyana Taylor — who received the CultureCon Legacy Award — Tamika D. Mallory, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Jacob Latimore, Ziwe, Lola Brooke, and more.

Imani Ellis, founder and CEO of CultureCon and The Creative Collective NYC, moderated a panel on how to chart your own path that featured photographer and entrepreneur Cam Kirk; Luke Lawal Jr., an author and the founder and CEO of HBCU Buzz; and Brittney Escovedo, CEO and founder of Beyond 8.

Here are some gems on brand identity and standing out when there are other people who are doing similar work.

” I think it’s really important to start with your passion and make sure your passion and purpose are connected. If I can’t see the passion and purpose in your logo, your design, and if it doesn’t feel authentic to you, then you’re going to constantly show up as something that you’re not. And that’s going to affect things.” — Luke Lawal Jr.

“I think finding the ‘you’ is probably the most important part of starting. You got to know who you are, what you represent, what you stand for, because a lot of that is going to be like rooted in the DNA of your business. And I think that we all have been given very unique character traits, things that we like, personalities that all literally allow you to be the best version of yourself.” — Cam Kirk

” I would say authenticity. The more authentic you are, like through and through with what you’re doing, how you’re creating, people will connect and relate to that. And I think that there’s more than enough space and room for all of us to eat. And I think that there there is no reason why your creative lens and your creative eye and what you bring to this world shouldn’t be experienced or paid for.” — Brittney Escovedo.

