Sherri Shepherd, Joy Behar reveal Richard Pryor affair with Barbara Walters

Behar, a longtime "The View" co-host aside the late Walters, appeared on Shepherd's talk show this week — and the two really talked.

Sherri Shepherd and Joy Behar just spilled more than enough tea.

The daytime TV personalities caught up with each other on a recent episode of “Sherri,” Shepherd’s weekday show, where they reminisced about their days co-hosting on “The View,” including one instance where the two were gossiping about “The View” creator Barbara Walters — and her alleged affair with comic great Richard Pryor.

In this October 2009 photo, (from left) Sherri Shepherd, Joy Behar and Barbara Walters attend the launch party for the sitcom “Sherri,” at the Empire Hotel in New York City. Shepherd and Behar recently gossiped about the late Walters’ alleged affair with late comic great Richard Pryor on Shepherd’s daytime talk show, also titled “Sherri.” (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Lifetime Television)

During the segment that aired Wednesday, both Shepherd and Behar gabbed over their time working together, bringing up various stories and moments from over the years, per People. “I would tell you stuff, and then you would go and tell it,” Shepherd said when recalling her time working with Behar and other notable women on “The View.”

That’s when Shepherd dropped some major news.

“I never told this before, but I’m going to tell it,” she shared. “I told Joy that I had run into Paul Mooney, and Paul Mooney had said that he caught Barbara Walters with Richard Pryor.”

Shepherd then gave more detail to the story, revealing that Mooney, another late comic legend, said he walked in on Walters and Pryor. “That’s what he said,” revealed Shepherd. “He looked through the door!”

She then told her audience she directed Behar not to tell anybody, but Behar did not follow Shepherd’s directions, telling Walters the next day.

“I didn’t say you told me,” Behar clarified. Shepherd recalled: “But you say to Barbara, ‘So, you’re [sleeping with] Richard Pryor, huh?'”

Shepherd, remembering Walters’ reaction, said, “She goes, ‘Who told you that?’ I’m sitting there, and I just got this job. And Joy, you do that because you’re not scared of Barbara.”

Behar went on to detail the late TV journalist’s “type,” recalling Walters’ past relationship with a Black senator.

“It’s in her book,” Shepherd added, as shown in the clip below. “You always said Barbara loved a chocolate man. She loved Colin Powell. Every time Colin Powell came on, she was all the way over here.”

