‘Don’t try this at home,’ Jada Pinkett Smith teases a possible relationship book with Will Smith

From entanglements to separations, the couple has reportedly explored the idea of co-authoring a book about their relationship, which Will Smith describes as a “sloppy public experiment.”

Loading the player...

Over the last few weeks, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s marriage has been the hottest topic in the social media group chat. As Pinkett Smith continues the press tour for her memoir “Worthy,” more and more details about the duo’s nearly 30-year relationship are coming to the surface.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 30, 2022, at Regency Village Theatre. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

This week, the “Worthy” author made an appearance in her hometown of Baltimore at the Enoch Pratt Free Library. In addition to the fans in the audience, Pinkett Smith’s biggest support system, her family, joined her on stage. Will, Jaden, Willow, and Trey Smith surprised the author onstage to celebrate the success of her book. Will Smith especially took the time to share his appreciation for his wife publicly.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” said Smith, per the Baltimore Banner. “And as I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life. […] There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed. And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices. There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine.”

Recently, Pinkett Smith revealed that the couple had been separated since 2016. However, this news came as a surprise to fans, especially given the way Smith rose to his wife’s defense during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, slapping presenter Chris Rock. Understanding how confusing their marriage may appear to the public, Smith reportedly described the relationship as a “sloppy public experiment,” according to the outlet.

In fact, Pinkett Smith teased the idea of co-authoring a book with her partner.

“He and I’ve been talking about it …possibly Will and I writing a book together called ‘Don’t Try This at Home,’” Pinkett-Smith said on theGrio’s “Writing Black” podcast. “We’ve been talking about that because us talking about our journey together — and specifically for intimate partners, I think could just be, whoosh.”

There was so many very complex, complicated ideas within this relationship of Will and I, that [have] played out in the public in so many different ways,” she added.

As a seemingly picture-perfect celebrity couple, it’s not surprising that for years, many onlookers have aspired to have “that Jada and that Will love,’ as J. Cole once rapped. But since coming together in their twenties, the two have experienced a lot, individually and as a unit, which they’ve each shared in their memoirs. While they continue to do the “hard work together” for the sake of their relationship, love still exists between the two.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” said the Oscar-winning actor in Baltimore.

“We started off codependent and we had to find our independence in order to come back in an interdependent way and be able to see each other’s point of view and really respect and love each other there,” said Pinkett-Smith, per People. “It’s a journey, man!”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.