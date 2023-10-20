LeBron James set to release another ‘inspirational’ children’s book

"I Am More Than," says four-time NBA champion James, "is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you’re capable of, which no one else can define for you."

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James is on the verge of becoming a two-time children’s book author.

HarperCollins Publishers shared Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers star will release “I Am More Than,” his second “inspirational” book for youngsters, on April 2, 2024, according to CNN.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will release his second children’s book next year. Above, James warms up in May prior to Game Four of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

His new book “is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you’re capable of, which no one else can define for you,” James said in a press release Thursday, CNN reported. “I hope everyone that reads it feels inspired to be ‘more than’ in everything they do.”

According to CNN, the book, which features a colorful cover showing three children smiling and cheerily holding up the title, was described as an “empowering and inspirational picture book” that teaches its young readers “that they can do anything they set their minds to.”

Executive editor Luana Horry said “I Am More Than” will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of leaders to be even more than what they dream.

James and illustrator Niña Mata will collaborate on the artwork again following their 2020 release “I Promise,” a No. 1 New York Times bestselling picture book.

HarperCollins announced a two-book deal with the LeBron James Family Foundation back in 2020.

“With this next book,” James maintained this week, “we want to continue inspiring kids everywhere to keep dreaming big and not let anything hold them back.”

