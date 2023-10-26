Jonathan Majors trial date set, motion to dismiss case denied

A judge in New York denied a motion to dismiss the "Lovecraft Country" actor's multiple charges. Majors' trial is now scheduled for Nov. 29.

A trial date has been set for Jonathan Majors.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, New York Judge Michael Gaffey denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the charges facing the actor, which include misdemeanor assault and harassment. Majors’ trial is now scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Actor Jonathan Majors is set to go on trial Nov. 29 on charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment. Above, he attends a February HBCU fan screening in Atlanta for “Creed III.” (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios)

According to The Washington Post, Majors’ lawyers filed the motion requesting dismissal due to “evidence discrepancies” and the “lack of a speedy trial.”

The defense also filed a motion requesting that “certain evidentiary matter continue to be under seal, outside of public view,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The state did not decide on this motion, with Gaffey telling media reps in the courtroom they could submit papers in opposition to this by Nov. 6.

Majors faces four charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment following his arrest on March 25. At the time, the police responded to a phone call from his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, who alleged the actor attacked her during a dispute they had in a car service.

He has pleaded not guilty to the four charges against him.

The news comes just hours after more details emerged from the domestic violence case, with Variety reporting that prosecutors had obtained evidence from an unpublicized event in London that they believe to be relevant to the March incident. The filing also accuses Majors’ legal team of purposefully misrepresenting and even leaking court information in an attempt to paint a certain picture of Jabbari.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ defense attorney, has maintained the “Loki” actor’s innocence, theGrio previously reported. Chaudhry has referred to the case as a “witch hunt,” while also painting Jabbari as the true aggressor and a liar.

