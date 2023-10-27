Rihanna breaks Guinness World Record with Super Bowl performance

The "We Found Love" singer's performance is now the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show of all time.

More congratulations are in order for Rihanna! The globally renowned “Work” singer has officially earned the Guinness World Record for the most-watched Super Bowl performance.

As theGrio previously reported, Rihanna made her highly anticipated musical return in February at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Singing a medley of her greatest hits, she charmed audiences with a gravity-defying production, filled with plenty of the charm, attitude and presence we’ve come to expect from RiRi.

Rihanna is shown onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. It has officially earned the Guinness World Record for most watched Super Bowl performance. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to new reports, the show’s staging didn’t just thrill viewers, but it was also able to land the biggest audience in Super Bowl history. Per Rolling Out, the show earned over 121.017 million viewers when it aired live on Feb. 12.

The major milestone sees Rihanna breaking the record set by Katy Perry in 2015, whose Super Bowl performance earned 121 million viewers.

Rihanna’s latest accomplishment is one of many Guinness World Records she’s set, including ones for most consecutive years of UK No.1 singles, richest female musician, most cumulative weeks on a UK singles chart in a calendar year and most digital No. 1 singles in the U.S., Rolling Out reports.

The “B—h Better Have My Money” singer saw a major boost in sales after the halftime show as well, a trend that comes every year for the respective Super Bowl performers. According to Forbes, Rihanna saw a “211% increase in on-demand streams and a 390% increase in digital song sales overall.”

The performance was also a major pop culture moment, as it also served as a pregnancy reveal. Onstage, rocking a now-iconic red Loewe jumpsuit, Rihanna showed her baby bump, confirming she was pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky moments after the performance.

