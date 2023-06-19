Time to Vote: Meet TheGrio Heroes 2023 finalists!

After two rounds of judging, we are honored to present the top 10 finalists. Now it’s time for you, our readers, to vote for the 2023 Hero.

Loading the player...

Now we’ve come to the fun part!

Over the last few months, we have received hundreds of nominations about leaders and community activists doing the work that positively affects our communities, culture and world. After two rounds of judging, we are honored to present the top 10 finalists for theGrio Heroes 2023.

Now, we are asking you, our readers, to vote for your favorite Hero and determine the overall winner during online voting beginning now through June 30. The finalist who receives the most votes will be crowned the 2023 Grio Hero. You can read more details about the finalists and vote here.

This list celebrates everyday Black heroes who are dedicated to improving the Black community and uplifting the culture. Meet the 10 finalists:

Congratulations to all the finalists! Learn more about each finalist here and vote before June 30!

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!