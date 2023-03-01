Nominations are now open for theGrio Heroes 2023!

TheGrio Heroes initiative will honor everyday African-Americans who are working to improve the Black community and uplift the culture.

Loading the player...

We’re proud to officially launch theGrio Heroes 2023 and are seeking nominations from you, our loyal readers!

We created theGrio Heroes to recognize everyday African-Americans who are dedicated to improving the Black community and uplifting the culture. This includes the unsung heroes who’ve been working without praise or recognition for years and the young, emerging heroes who are just getting started building a better future.

“We are excited to bring theGrio Heroes initiative for public participation as we continue to elevate the theGrio brand globally,” said Byron Allen, chairman of theGrio parent company, Allen Media Group (AMG). “TheGrio is about amplifying and celebrating excellence every day and everywhere.”

“Black people are central to the fabric of American culture,” said Geraldine Moriba, senior vice president of news, entertainment and empowerment at AMG. “We are honoring people who uplift, support and build the Black community by moving us forward.”

TheGrio Heroes will be chosen from online nominations provided by you, theGrio community. Tell us about the heroes you know who are changing lives every day.

Who can be nominated?

Nominees must be African-American, ages 13 and over, whose accomplishments occurred after Dec. 1, 2021. Groups, organizations and employees of theGrio are ineligible for consideration. Self-nominations are permitted. More information about theGrio Heroes, including frequently asked questions, can be found here.

When can I submit nominations?

Submissions open today, March 1. We will be accepting nominations through May 1.

Who will be judging?

There will be three rounds of judging by a select set of editorial and independent judges.

Round 1: An editorial committee at theGrio will conduct the first round of evaluations and choose a select number of nominees to move forward to the next round. Round 2: Seven independent industry experts will conduct another assessment to identify the top 10 honorees. The seven judges are: Karen Boykin-Towns, NAACP national board of directors; Candice C. Jones, president and chief executive officer, Public Welfare Foundation; Cameo George, executive producer, “American Experience,” PBS; Jade Magnus Ogunnaike, vice president of corporate power, Color of Change; Irving Washington, senior fellow, health disinformation, Kaiser Family Foundation and Blair C. Smith, senior director for the Center for Financial Markets, Milken Institute; Jared Brown, program manager, external partnerships for inclusion and diversity, Apple Round 3: For the final round, the public will vote for the winner from among the 10 honorees. TheGrio will amplify the winner’s story and provide information on how the community can support them.

Submit your nominations at: https://thegrio.com/heroes.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!