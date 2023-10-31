Did your favorite celeb dress the part for Halloween 2023?

From celebrity couples to their kids, Black Hollywood provided plenty of costume inspiration this Halloween.

Loading the player...

Whether you call it “Fright Night,” “Hottieween,” or just plain October 31, spooky season reaches its apex today as folks of all ages celebrate Halloween. Of course, celebrities are no exception; as costume parties popped off in Hollywood over the weekend, several famous faces donned their Halloween best — and we’ve gotta say it: Everybody’s so creative!

Megan Thee Stallion hosts her “Hottieween” party on Oct. 28 in Atlanta. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

If you’re putting the finishing touches on your 2023 Halloween ‘fit or need a last-minute idea, consider this your pregame inspo. If you’re planning a quiet night at home, good luck; spooky season ain’t over yet, and you can’t hide from trick-or-treaters. You don’t want to be without a treat when they find you, so stay ready.

In the meantime, which of your favorite celebrities wins Halloween 2023?

Maybe it’s Keke Palmer’s epic mother-son costume (with baby Leodis!) re-creating “The Bride of Frankenstein” — or should we say, “The Motha of Frankenstein,” since, as Palmer noted in her Instagram caption: “He needed a motha, so he created ME.” Or perhaps you love the somewhat meta costumes of power couple Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, now reported to be engaged after a large ring was spotted on that finger while the two appeared as fictional scream queen Rosemary Woodhouse and her infamous infant — otherwise known as “Rosemary’s Baby.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz arrive at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Taking a look at some of the more elaborate costumes to debut this year, who knew Saweetie would make a surprisingly good Edward Scissorhands? Or that, taking the Tim Burton vibes a step further, Megan Thee Stallion would appear to be in full bloom as she declared her Burton-inspired Halloween party “Hottieween” (above)? Proving that one costume is never enough, the anime lover later debuted a suited look designed by RichFresh and inspired by the Japanese manga series “Soul Eater,” which she dubbed “Death Thee Stallion.” Ice Spice took a more vintage approach to the animation game, covering her trademark ginger curls to embody Betty Boop. And “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey said “#notyet,” taking the animated sex appeal to the max with her rendition of Jessica Rabbit.

On the celebrity kids front, North West proved trolling runs in the family, dressing as dad Kanye’s “Graduation” bear mascot — and then joining mom Kim Kardashian to embody “Clueless” characters Cher and Dionne. Gabrielle Union may have been too busy dressing up for her 51st birthday on Oct. 29, but she and Dwyane Wade’s youngest, Kaavia James, adorably channeled everyone’s favorite Queen Bey as she and best buddy Crosby Sparrow dressed up as a Renaissance World Tour-era Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.

Sherri Shepherd took the Beyoncé love even further, re-creating an array of the megastar’s tour looks for her Halloween broadcast. In addition to a faux Blue Ivy and Jay-Z, Shepherd was joined by the very real Ms. Tina Knowles to unpack the tour’s impact.

Photos: Andrew Werther for SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury

Other talk shows getting into the act included the “Today” show, where this year’s annual costume extravaganza was inspired by iconic musical acts, including Craig Melvin as MC Hammer, Al Roker as Lionel Richie, and Sheinelle Jones as Diana Ross, complete with choreography. Tapping into our collective nostalgia, Tamron Hall dressed up as Diana Ross’ version of Dorothy in “The Wiz” to celebrate the new revival of “The Wiz” on Broadway. Over at “The View,” the table’s hosts were inspired by Disney’s 100th anniversary this Halloween, dressing as memorable characters from the animator’s extensive catalog. Whoopi Goldberg surprisingly chose “Tour Guide Barbie” from “Toy Story 2,” while Sunny Hostin got a head-to-toe makeover as Neytiri from “Avatar.” Departing from the theme, guest Roy Wood Jr. immortalized one of the most infamous moments of 2023, paying tribute to the man with the folding chair in this summer’s Alabama riverboat brawl.

Craig Melvin as MC Hammer on Today’s Halloween 2023 special. (Screenshot: Today/YouTube)

Elsewhere, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG brought back that ’90s kind of love, dressing as Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur’s characters in “Poetic Justice.” In a pairing of a different sort, Chloe Bailey gave us extra-sexy riffs on both Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons from “Game of Thrones” — and on Catwoman. Some might consider Lizzo’s Tina Turner tribute “Simply the Best” of her dueling costumes, though her subsequent nod to Elvira, “Mistress of the Dark,” deserves honorable mention. Model Winnie Harlow also referenced a longtime fave; though she’s typically known for vamping it up on Halloween, she made us do a double-take, hilariously costumed as comedian Katt Williams.

What other famous faces went in disguise this Halloween? Well, if you want to see how Rachel Lindsay riffed on Rihanna, Lori Harvey took on Lara Croft, and more, check out our gallery below — and check this space throughout the day for more celebs in costume!

Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey at the New York Restoration Project’s 27th Annual Halloween Gala “Once Upon a Hulaween: Scarytales & Deadtime Stories” held at Cipriani South Street on October 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images) Lori Harvey Lori Harvey is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith is seen at “Casamigos” Halloween Party. on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Robert Griffin III ESPN personality Robert Griffin III dresses in costume as Harry Potter during the game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Florida State Seminoles at Truist Field on October 28, 2023 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Rachel Lindsay Rachel Lindsay attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos) Myles Frost Myles Frost attends Bette Midler’s Annual Hulaween Bash at Cipriani South Street on October 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Paris Jackson Paris Jackson arrives to the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage) DJ Siobhan Bell DJ Siobhan Bell is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Paris Jackson Paris Jackson is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Tyga Tyga is seen at “Casamigos” Halloween Party. on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Ashley Madekwe Ashley Madekwe attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos) April Love Geary and Robin Thicke April Love Geary and Robin Thicke attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos) Hayley Law Hayley Law attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos) Chelsea Lazkani Chelsea Lazkani is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Justin Sylvester and Rachel Lindsay Justin Sylvester and Rachel Lindsay attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos) Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey at the New York Restoration Project’s 27th Annual Halloween Gala “Once Upon a Hulaween: Scarytales & Deadtime Stories” held at Cipriani South Street on October 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images)

