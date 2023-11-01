Bernice King pushes back against Amy Schumer invoking her father’s name

Schumer uploaded video footage of Martin Luther King Jr. decrying antisemitism and defending Israel's right to exist on Oct. 30.

Bernice King was sure to let Amy Schumer know where her father would stand in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict after the comedian mentioned the civil rights icon to defend her stance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Oct. 30, Schumer uploaded video footage of Martin Luther King Jr. decrying antisemitism and defending Israel’s right to exist. In response, King took to social media to emphasize that if her father lived today, he would have supported a ceasefire.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with The Associated Press at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik, AP)

“Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I. He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils,” King said directly to Schumer. “I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released, and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice.”

King has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. On Oct. 28, she took to X to “passionately urge a ceasefire and immediate deployment to Gaza of additional, crucial life-saving supplies at the scale needed. We can’t wait.”

Since Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Schumer has also been vocal on social media. The comedian has almost daily utilized her platform to repost information on the violence and the captives still held by Hamas.

However, she has suffered blowback for articles in which she linked Hamas with all Gazans and, more indirectly, with all Arabs.

“He said, ‘Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love,'” King added on X. “We have much to correct.”

