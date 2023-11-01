North West is her own style icon — and does her own edges

The eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian discusses her style and aspirations in her first solo interview.

Loading the player...

Kids say the darndest things — and then, there’s North West.

The California-based 10-year-old appears on the cover of i-D’s “New Wave” 2023 Fall/Winter issue. In the cover story, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s firstborn discusses her style, her basketball aspirations, and plans to take over her parents’ fashion empires. Like her famous father, she also makes clear that when it comes to fashion, style, and even performance, she is her own biggest source of inspiration.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

When asked who her style icon is, North told the publication, “Me.” Despite being a front row fixture alongside her parents for some of the biggest labels in the business, when asked what’s the best fashion show she’s ever been to, the budding fashionista blithely responded, “My little sister’s fashion show in her closet.” Her favorite clothing item? Right now, it’s a vintage jacket originally owned by the late Michael Jackson.

With her hair in long braids and her edges laid for the shoot, North was photographed in baggy jeans with an oversized sweatshirt and T-shirt, wearing a crown in some shots and a baseball cap in others. In a second look, she dons a baggy yellow and green tie-dyed look with a smiley face.

North admitted while she doesn’t enjoy her picture being taken by the paparazzi, she enjoys having her picture taken and doing photo shoots — but only when she’s into it.

“I don’t want to sometimes,” she said.

Beyond style, the 10-year-old shared thoughts on her future and career. Currently, she intends to be a basketball player and make art on the side. However, that could change; as she noted, at the age of 7, she wanted to be a boxer.

“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” she explained. “So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

North is coming for her parents’ fashion empires as well.

“Also, one day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner,” she said.

For now, the precocious preteen’s primary job is as big sister to Kanye and Kim’s other children, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. As she told i-D, she would describe herself as “the best ever.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.