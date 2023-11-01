Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 ways to unplug from social media?

Stop what you’re doing, and put the phone down. Here are a few ways you can unplug from social media.

Loading the player...

In today’s society, most people check their social media before getting out of bed. Those apps can be a powerful tool, from which you can learn a new skill set or find motivational videos on a sad day.

However, social media can also be draining. That’s why every now and then, it’s okay to take a step back and find other activities to take part in.

Listen as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Alexandria Ikomoni share their top three ways to unplug from social media.

