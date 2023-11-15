I asked André 3000 about why he is not rapping. His answer was deep.

OPINION: His new album, "New Blue Sun" is instrumental, and that's cool, but we want to hear him rhyme.

André 3000’s new album “New Blue Sun” is his first album in over 17 years, but, tragically, he’s not rapping on it. One of the greatest rappers of all time has returned with an album of instrumental improvised jazz straight out of the Philip Glass school of music. This, even though millions of hip-hop fans are still hungry to hear André rhyme. As you wrap your head around “New Blue Sun,” which drops Friday, you will surely find yourself saying, “Why isn’t he rapping? I wish he was rapping.” But, for now, something in him just doesn’t want to do that.

I interviewed André recently for my podcast, “Toure Show.” The episode comes out Nov. 22. I asked him, why aren’t you rapping? I actually said, “When I hear a new instrumental album from you I’m like, OK, this is cool, but, like, this person is one of the very best in the world at this other thing, and he’s not doing that thing. I want that.”

His answer was deep.

“I know, I know,” he said. “It’s funny, I want that, too.”

He reminded me that truly transcendent artists pay close attention to the vibes. They tap into the spirit of the universe and follow what it tells them no matter what. André is definitely one who goes where the universe blows him. He reminded me that the first song on “New Blue Sun” is titled “Swear I Really Wanted To Make a Rap Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

André said his whole career has been like that. Outkast wasn’t birthed from a plan. “I never planned any of that shit,” he said. “I’m just along for the ride. So for me, I’m still on the ride. And people are watching as much as I’m watching.”

He talks about his art as though he’s not in direct control over it; he’s just a vessel. You hear a lot of this mindset in his epic 2019 conversation with Rick Rubin on Broken Record. André says he wants to rap, but he feels like he can’t and says it’s not really up to him. “If I could plan that I would have put out three rap albums by now. If it was up to me. If I planned it, we would have like four or five more Outkast albums out.”

It’s more important to André to stay in fidelity with the universe than it is for him to do things that would rake in more dough or boost his career. “I have to go with what works for my formula,” he said. “And whenever I’ve planned something that usually never works out. So really man, I’m just along for the ride.”

He talked about meeting the three members of his band organically and making music with them without pretense. That made him feel free. Meanwhile, he said, he’s in his home studio every day writing and rapping and recording. But he doesn’t want to release any of it.

“I’ve been in studios with a lot of guys,” he said, “even the newest producers, like the youngest guys. I’ve tried things, but it just didn’t feel authentic to me. And this was the first time that I felt like, I’m happy to actually share this.”

But, what about the hip-hop he’s made on his own? Can we hear some of that, maybe? No, because, sadly, he doesn’t really like what he’s done.

“I haven’t felt it,” he said. “I don’t feel as dope. I don’t feel as fresh. And it got to always feel fresh to me. Like, if you don’t feel fresh, it ain’t worth doing for me.”

He’s planning on touring and making more music with this current group. I think we’re moving away from the possibility of him releasing another rap album. “The older I get, the more I don’t want to rap,” he said. “The older I get, the more it feels kind of corny to me to be completely honest. I’m just, I’m just being honest.”

I love André 3000, and I think he’ll continue to make music for years to come, but I’m not sure if we’ll ever get another album of him rapping.

