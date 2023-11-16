Watch: Paris Woods discusses building wealth and minimizing debt

Paris Woods, financial expert and author of “The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom,” gives tips on how to become debt-free.



When life throws you a curveball such as an unexpected medical bill, it can wipe out your entire savings. Is it possible to handle those situations in a way that doesn’t set us back? Author and financial expert Paris Woods stopped by “theGrio Weekly” to give us some tips on how to save when you don’t feel like you’re making enough money. Woods says you can’t budget your way out of poverty. The author suggests first, making sure you’re earning the full value of your time, which is your most valuable resource, and second, realizing that automation is the key. You won’t miss your money if it’s automatically going into a separate savings account. Check out the full clip above. Woods’ book, “The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom: Build Wealth, Retire Early, and Live the Life of Your Dreams,” is available wherever books are sold.

