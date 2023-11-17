Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Coi Leray vow to stop smoking weed

While it's unclear why Snoop Dogg concluded that no longer smoking marijuana was in his best interest, he's inspiring others to kiss cannabis goodbye, including two of his fellow rappers.

Snoop Dogg is parting ways with cannabis culture, at least in terms of smoking it.

The rapper and entrepreneur — real name Calvin Broadus — shared the news with his 82.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” the rapper said. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop Dogg attends the “2022 MTV VMAs” in August 2022 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The rapper shared via Instagram on Thursday that he plans to stop smoking weed. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

According to CNN, Snoop Dogg, who claims to have once smoked herb in the White House, has built an entire brand around his love for marijuana. He has started various weed-related businesses, including the Leafs by Snoop cannabis brand and Merry Jane, a marijuana-focused media company.

He has also invested in Casa Verde Capital, a venture capital business focusing on marijuana start-ups.

In 2019, he disclosed that he had a full-time assistant whose primary duty was to roll his blunts. While the blunt roller initially made between $40,000 and $50,000 annually, Snoop Dogg shared last year that they received a pay raise due to inflation.

The rap icon has also stated more than once that he got the most stoned he’s ever been with Willie Nelson.

During a 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Snoop Dogg recalled being in Amsterdam on 4/20 while the country music legend was performing. After that, they returned to Nelson’s hotel room and played dominoes, People reported.

The “Doggyland” rapper said he wanted to quit smoking but refused because he didn’t “wanna show no signs of weakness!”

“Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one,” Snoop shared, People reported. “He whooping my a–, and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I’m like, ‘This old motherf—er’s outsmoking me.'”

While it’s unclear why Snoop Dogg and his family concluded that no longer enjoying marijuana was in his best interest, he’s inspiring others to do the same. Complex reported Meek Mill declared on Thursday that he would follow in Snoop’s footsteps and “completely stop smoking.”

The Dream Chasers CEO said that his doctor not only informed him that he had “a lil bit [of] emphysema,” but also cautioned him that continuing to smoke might potentially cut his “lifeline in half.”

Coi Leray also shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday that she plans to “quit after Thanksgiving.”

