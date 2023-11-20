Billboard Music Awards: Drake and SZA score multiple awards

Beyoncé and Mariah Carey also took home major awards at the show.

The Billboard Music Awards were held on Sunday, celebrating the biggest names in music over the past year, with acts like Drake and SZA going home with multiple awards.

Drake won multiple Billboard Music Awards over the weekend. Above, he speaks during his Till Death Do Us Part rap battle in October 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Celebrating “the hottest names in music,” the Billboard Music Awards was “reimagined” this year, taking fans at home to various locations across the globe as music acts performed their biggest hits and winners accepted their awards. Drake, who recently dropped his chart-topping eighth studio album, “For All the Dogs,” took home five awards including for top rap artist, top male rap artist, top touring rap artist, top rap album and top rap song, the latter for “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage.

SZA, who as theGrio previously reported leads the Grammy nominations this year, also had a big night at the Billboard Music Awards, cleaning up in the R&B categories. Her highly anticipated sophomore album, “SOS,” led her to win top R&B honors for artist, female artist, album and song, for “Kill Bill.”

SZA claimed top honors in several R&B categories at the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend. Here, she performs in June 2022 at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)

Beyoncé, who broke records with her Renaissance World Tour this summer, also earned awards, including top R&B touring artist, top dance/electronic artist and top dance/electronic album for “Renaissance.”

The show featured performances from acts like Mariah Carey, who sang her hit seasonal classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Check out her performance, directed by Debbie Allen and featuring her own children Roc and Roe, below:

Carey also accepted the Chart Achievement Award for the Christmas song, taking to the stage with her two children. She said in her speech, “I kinda have to admit that some of the most memorable times in my career have been connected to Billboard and the BBMAs. This award is particularly special to me because the song itself changed my entire life.”

For more on the BBMAs, including a full winner’s list, head to the official site here.

