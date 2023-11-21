Keke Palmer and Google declare the day after Thanksgiving ‘Black-owned Friday’

As we count down to Black Friday, Keke “Keep a Bag” Palmer encourages you to get into your Black-owned bag.

Here at theGrio, every day is a great day to amplify Black-owned brands. But this year, leading up to Black Friday, one of the biggest days in consumer retail, Keke Palmer teamed up with Google to emphasize the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses.

Keke Palmer teams up with Google for “Black-Owned Friday (100% Supporting)” music video. (Photo credit: Screenshot Youtube/Google)

In honor of Google’s fourth annual “Black-owned Friday,” Keke “Keep a Bag” Palmer starred in a music video, reminding shoppers how easy it is to put Black-owned products in their bags this holiday season. Google began implementing “Black-owned Friday” in collaboration with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. to celebrate and encourage consumers to explore, shop and support Black-owned ventures.

In a catchy rendition of Crystal Waters’ 1994 house classic “100% Pure Love,” Palmer sings her support in the new holiday anthem, “Black-Owned Friday (100% Supporting).”

“This isn’t just Black Friday, it’s #BlackOwnedFriday!” Palmer wrote on social media promoting the video. “Together with @Google, I, an entrepreneur and Black business owner, made a music video to encourage you to search, shop, and support Black-owned businesses 100%. Enjoy!”

“I’m always about my business,” said Palmer in the video (which includes a cameo by Waters). “But I’m 100% about my Black-owned business.”

As Palmer sings about being there ‘“til the end” for Black-owned businesses, the video directed by Andre Muir highlights a variety of Black-owned ventures around the country, including clothing boutiques, beauty supply stores, dental offices, plant shops, coffee shops, and more. In the music video’s skit, Palmer also emphasizes the importance of shopping Black in all cities, not just popular “chocolate cities” like Atlanta, Los Angeles, or her native Chicago.

“Just search Black-owned business and boom!” Palmer explained. “And you ain’t gotta be Black to do it. You can be white, brown, beige, fluorescent beige… We here for all the colors of the rainbow. We want the money, though.”

Starring alongside the internet’s favorite homegirl and Waters are influencers and a number of Black founders with businesses in Oakland, California; Houston; Brooklyn, New York; Detroit; Hazel Park, Michigan; Sugar Land, Texas; and more.

Consumers can explore the Black-owned brands and products featured in the video here.

